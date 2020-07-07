DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Kentucky Speedway

|
Tanner Gray will be pulling double duty on Saturday at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Gray will compete in both the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race that evening, and also the ARCA Menards Series race earlier that afternoon. He has no previous starts at Kentucky an any series, so the extra seat time will be a benefit for the rookie.
Gray has five starts in the NGROTS on mile-and-a-half tracks. His best finish came earlier this season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway when he crossed the finish line eighth. His DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 which Gray raced in Vegas, as well as at Atlanta and Charlotte this year.
DGR-Crosley is the defending winner in the NGROTS at Kentucky. Tyler Ankrum took the checkered flag in 2019 for the team's first and only Truck Series victory to date.
The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 from Kentucky Speedway will be run on Saturday, July 11. The race will go green at 6:00 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 150-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 35 and 70.
Gray on Kentucky: "I have big shoes to fill since DGR-Crosley won this race last year. Hopefully running the ARCA race earlier in the day will help me learn about the track. Without any truck practice or qualifying, my chances as a rookie to get the feel of the track are zero until the race starts. Hopefully the ARCA race will give me an advantage when the truck race starts. If we can unload close to what we need that would be great so we don't have to spend the first part of the race getting the truck where we need it to be. We've had some struggles lately, but hopefully after a weekend off we can reset and put all that behind us."
Todd Gilliland is ready to get back behind the wheel of his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Saturday evening at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Coming off a successful month of racing in June, he's hoping to pick up where he left off in July. In the three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in June, Gilliland earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes. That momentum vaulted him up to fifth in the driver point standings.
He has two previous starts at the intermediate track. He finished seventh in 2018 and last year was running well, finishing third in the first stage of the race. In the second stage he began to lose power and after the race determined a spark plug wire had come loose, leaving him in 17th place, five laps off the pace.
The Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Ford F-150 it raced at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway two weeks ago. Gilliland finished fourth in that race and hopes to improve on that at Kentucky.
Speedco, part of the Love's family of companies, will be back on Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 at Kentucky. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.
The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will compete in the 150-lap Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 on Saturday, July 11, at 6:00 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage breaks will be on laps 35 and 70.
Quick Facts:
Number of Starts at Kentucky: 2
Best Start: 2nd (2018)
Best Finish: 7th (2018)
2020 Driver Point Standings: 5th
Gilliland on Kentucky: "I love racing at Kentucky. It's a really nice race track. We were running really well there last year and had a spark plug wire come off. I'm hoping to back up some of the momentum we have gained the last few races this year and just keep continuing to click off good finishes. I feel like our Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team is in a really good place right now and we just keep getting better every week. Since DGR-Crosley got its first truck win at Kentucky last year, it would cool if I could get FRM's first truck win there this weekend."
DGR Crosley PR