Kraus And MHR Prepare For Busy Part Of Schedule

Derek Kraus and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing are preparing for a busy portion of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule, beginning with a visit to The Bluegrass State this week for the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval in Sparta, Ky., is the first of four truck races slated within 15 days.

From Kentucky, the circuit heads to Texas for a race at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18 and then travels to Kansas for a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway on the 24th and 25th of July.

The Kentucky race is the seventh truck series event of the year and marks the fifth event following NASCAR’s return to racing after a stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kraus, who drives the No. 19 ENEOS / NAPA Toyota Tundra for MHR, is set to make his 12th career series start on Saturday. He competed in five truck races prior to graduating to the series full-time this season.

The 18-year-old rookie is 11th in the championship standings, with one top-five and three top-10 finishes in six starts this year. He notched a career-best fourth-place finish in the season opener at Daytona.

Saturday’s race at Kentucky is to be televised live on FS1, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

BMR PR