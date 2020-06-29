Brandon Jones Wins at the Tricky Triangle

Brandon Jones pulled out all the tricks to take the checkered flag Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway.

The No. 51 Toyota maintained position in the top 5 for much of the race and inherited the lead after teammate, Christian Eckes got into the wall after making earlier contact on pit road. With 11 laps to go, Jones took the lead.

We had a little contact on pit road. It might have created a rub — I don’t know. They said everything was clear… We could never really get track position. We finally got there and blew a tire,” said Christian Eckes.

Jones held off Sheldon Creed in a fierce closing laps battle after Creed got loose in Turn 2 of the triangular track. Brandon Jones was able to pull away substantially and capture his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

“That was a heck of a battle,” said Jones, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor who has won twice there. “I know it was fun to watch on TV — it was really fun for me there.”

Creed finished third after Austin Hill passed him in the final turn. Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum and Derek Kraus completed the top 10.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series will be back in action at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m. on FS1.