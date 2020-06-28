Early-Race Accident Relegates Lessard to 37th-Place Finish at Pocono

Raphael Lessard was relegated to a 37th-place finish in the Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway after being involved in an incident on Lap 5. The No. 4 SiriusXM Tundra started the race in the 14th position.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard started in the 14th position after a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Truck Series owner points. In the opening four laps, the Canadian driver was told to save as much fuel as possible. In the first caution of the day on Lap 1, Lessard worked his way up to the 13 th position. When the race resumed on Lap 5, Lessard and the SiriusXM Tundra made it to Turn 3 before clipping the grass, which sent the truck to the outside SAFER barrier.

position. When the race resumed on Lap 5, Lessard and the SiriusXM Tundra made it to Turn 3 before clipping the grass, which sent the truck to the outside SAFER barrier. The SiriusXM Tundra would be relegated to a 37th place finish.

KBM PR