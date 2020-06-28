Brandon Jones Scores First-Career Gander Trucks Victory at Pocono

Brandon Jones scored his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in 46 starts Sunday morning at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, after rain delayed the 60-lap event a day. This was his first victory and first top-10 finish at Pocono in the Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

Stage One Recap:

The No. 51 Tundra finished the first stage in the fourth position.

Jones told crew chief Danny Stockman that the rear of the truck had a sense of insecurity, but Stockman told him he would be fine.

In the opening stage, Jones was told to conserve fuel in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra in order to make it a one stop race on pit road.

Jones started in the 10th position after a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points.

Stage Two Recap:

The No. 51 Tundra finished the stage under caution in the 31st position.

On Lap 28, Stockman called his driver down pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a stop consisting of four tires, fuel and adjustments. While on pit road, the caution flew for the sixth time of the day. Jones was once again told to save fuel. Both Stockman and Jones agreed they needed a long green flag run.

During the fifth caution of the day on Lap 24, Jones radioed to his crew that he needed more lateral grip. Stockman kept Jones on the racetrack because it was too early to pit but reminded his driver that they would pit on Lap 28.

Under the stage break, Jones was told to continue to conserve fuel. Jones started the second stage from the third position.

Stage Three Recap:

After pitting on Lap 28, Stockman left the No. 51 Tundra out on the track. Jones began the final stage from the seventh position.

During the seventh caution of the day on Lap 36, Jones told his crew that he felt his truck was better than those ahead of him, while his spotter told him to protect the top lane. He restarted sixth.

During the next 12-lap run, Jones battled teammate Christian Eckes for the race lead. On Lap 48, Jones was told that his corner exit needed to be worked on and to let momentum carry him. After Eckes suffered a tire issue and spun from the race lead, Jones inherited the top spot.

During the caution on Lap 50, Jones was told to cool things off and to stay out on the racetrack.

During the final caution of the day on Lap 56, Jones told his No. 51 crew that he was free on entry. Stockman kept his driver on the race track, and after much deliberation, the No. 51 team chose the outside lane on the restart.