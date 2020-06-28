2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Pocono Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started second, but was able to claim the lead on Lap 1 and held the lead until Lap 30, claiming the stage win for both Stage One and Two. Creed pitted during Stage Two break for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Creed restarted third on the final restart and made an aggressive three-wide pass for the lead in the closing laps, before getting passed on the high side on the final lap to ultimately finish third.

- This is Creed's second top-five and fourth top-10 finish of the season.

- Creed led twice for a total of 31 laps.

- Creed is currently fourth in the points standings, 64 points behind the leader.

"I was just a little tight there, but we had a really good truck other than that. Air is so difficult here, we saw that when I was leading there in front of the 16 and he couldn't get around me. I didn't know what they were going to do and I had a huge run going down the backstretch. I knew if I stayed behind the 51 I was going to get tight and found the hole and it stuck. Man, I gave it away honestly. I gave Jones the top on the front straight away and that's where the race was won. I should've stayed on top and let him get next to me. Hats off to my guys, we've been struggling honestly. I've been working so hard with Josh Wise and I was starting to think it's me, maybe something I'm doing wrong. We finally had a really good truck today and I was able to race how I wanted. I could be really agressive and put it wherever I wanted, which was really nice. Just want to thank Chevy Accessories, GMS, all my guys, my family back home. Just thank you to everyone, it feels good to be running good."