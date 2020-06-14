Busch Overcomes Early Challenges to Dominate at Homestead-Miami

Kyle Busch overcame serving a pass-through penalty at the start of Saturday night's Baptist Health 200 to pick up his record-extending 58th win in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Despite serving the penalty on lap one and then brushing the wall while trying to remain on the lead lap in the early stages of the event, he was able to put the Cessna Tundra out front for a race-high 82 laps en route to his second Gander Trucks victory this season and his 211th win across NASCAR's top three divisions.

Stage One Recap:

Busch was supposed to start in the second position based on a random draw in tiers by 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points, but due to a pre-race inspection infraction had to start at the rear of the field and serve a pass-though penalty on lap 1.

After serving the penalty, the Cessna Tundra returned to the track scored in the 37 th position, but remained ahead of the leader. While trying to get a feel for his truck but having to remain ahead of the leader, Busch brushed the right side of his Tundra against the outside wall. The damage was minimal and he was able to maintain his position on the lead lap until the competition caution flew on lap 16.

Before hitting pit road, Busch communicated to veteran crew chief Danny Stockman that his No. 51 Toyota was a "little free in the back." The over-the-wall crew cleared the tires from the fenders, put some bear bond on the right rear and made a trackbar adjustment before returning their driver to the track scored in the 33 position for the Lap-20 restart.

A four-truck accident on Lap 21 brought out a lengthy delay, which saw Busch hitting pit road for four fresh tires and fuel before the field went back green.

Busch restarted 33rd with two laps remaining in the opening stage and remained there over the final two circuits electing to preserve his tires for the start of Stage Two.

Stage Two Recap:

With several drivers on the same strategy, Busch restarted in the ninth position when Stage Two went green on Lap 35. One lap and one bold move later, he had maneuvered his way up to the runner-up spot and on Lap 38 he put the Cessna Tundra out front for the first time of the night.

Stage Two would go start to finish under green flag conditions with Busch picking up his fifth stage win of the season.

Final Stage Recap:

After pitting between stages for four fresh tires and fuel, Busch led the field to the start of the Final Stage on Lap 66 and would remain there until he pitted again under green-flag conditions on Lap 94.

On Lap 104, he had cycled back up to the third position with the top two still having yet to pit when the field was slowed for the sixth time.

Despite having only six laps on the tires of the Cessna Tundra, Stockman summoned his driver to pit road for the team's final set of sticker tires and a full load of fuel knowing that tire wear but fresh tires at a premium. A speedy stop by the over-the-wall crew put Busch in the third position for the ensuing restart on Lap 110, behind two competitors who elected not to pit.

"Rowdy" quickly made his way to the front of the field and began to open up a sizable lead. The No. 51 team had opened up a lead of over three seconds when a one-truck accident slowed the field for the seventh and final time on Lap 124.

Knowing everyone would be pitting, Stockman elected to bring his boss down pit road, where the over-the-wall crew had re-glued six-lap tires and put them back on the truck. Once again Busch prevailed on the restart and crossed the finish line 2.847 seconds ahead of runner-up finisher Tyler Ankrum.

KBM PR