2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Homestead Recap

Notes & Quotes:—
- Tyler Ankrum started 11th for Saturday night's event at Homestead. Crew chief Chad Walter brought Ankrum down pit road on the first caution of the night for four tires and a wedge ajustment to help the handling of the truck and play with strategy early in the race. Ankrum settled into run mid pack for most of the race, working with the team and continually making adjustments to the No. 26 Silverado. Ankrum started seventh on the final restart and rocketed through the field to finish second.
- This is Ankrum's first top-five finish of the season and his first since Pocono in July of 2019.
- Ankrum is currently 10th in championship points standings, 76 points behind the leader.
"Tonight was really long. We spent most of our time 15th to 20th. We short pitted one time to try to get off cycle on tires and that didn't work and we just struggled with the set up all night. Those last two pit stops we hit on something and threw a spring rubber in the right rear and we took off from there. I'm super thankful to my guys at GMS LiUNA and Chevrolet everyone that's helped me so much the past couple weeks. I know we needed to improve a lot and we need to improve a lot more still. I'm really excited to get to the next race."