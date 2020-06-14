2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Homestead Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jun 14 15
2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Homestead Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accesories Chevrolet Silverado

START: 8th

FINISH:20th        

POINTS: 9th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started ninth for Saturday night's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Creed fought a very loose Silverado through the first and second stages, making pit stops during the stage breaks to address the handling of the truck. During the caution on Lap 105, Creed got the call late to come to pit road and got caught in the marbles near pit entrance and collided with the safety barrels at the end of the pit road wall, bringing out a red flag to make repairs to the area. The No. 2 team was able to make repairs to the Chevy Accessories Silverado and Creed salvaged a Top-20 finish.

- Creed is currently ninth in the points standings, 74 points behind the leader.

"Obviously not the night we wanted. The truck was just so loose all night long. We finally got decent and I messed up and hit the barrels. Proud of my guys for working through that and getting me back out there, it was just so tight after that I couldn't do much with it. Just had to hang on and bring it home without any more damage. Looking to move past tonight and move on to Pocono in a few weeks."

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

START: 6th

FINISH: 37th        

POINTS: 6th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Zane Smith started sixth and dropped to eighth early in the run. Smith reported the truck was loose in dirty air and the team elected to stay out during the first caution of the night. Smith brought out the second caution of the night when he got loose in Turns 3 and 4 and got into the wall, collecting several other trucks, ending his night.

- Smith is currently sixth in points, 62 points behind the leader.

"I was already loose from the get go, trapped behind the 18 in dirty air and I felt like I just got sucked around and was along for the ride from then on. Hate it for my teammate and all my guys, but we'll move on to Pocono."

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 CMR Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

START: 9th

FINISH: 36th

POINTS: 8th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Brett Moffitt started Saturday's race in the ninth position. Moffitt fell to 11th in the first run of the night and stayed out during the first caution of the evening on Lap 17. Moffitt's night ended early when he was collected in an incident on Lap 21 causing heavy damage to his No. 23 Chevy Silverado.

- Moffitt is currently eighth in the championship points standings, 72 points behind the leader.

"We were really optimistic because we struggled last week with our Chevy Silverado, but Chad (Norris, crew chief) and everyone at GMS made really good adjustments. We've struggled at this type of racetrack in the past historically as an organization. We were a little bit better tonight. I wish we could've seen it through and made some adjustments and got another few runs in. Rough day for sure."

Chase Elliott, No. 24 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado

START: 16th

FINISH: 4th

POINTS: N/A

Notes & Quotes:—

- Chase Elliott started 16th for the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Elliott started off the race with a very tight handling Chevy Silverado. The team pitted during both the first and second stage breaks to free the truck up. Elliott inherited the lead late in the race after not pitting, but dropped back in the pack after the race went back green due to worn tires. The No. 24 team got the caution they needed late in the race and pitted for fresh tires. Elliott climbed through the field in the closing laps of the race to finish fourth.

- Elliott led once times for a total of three laps.

"We purposely saved a set of tires for late in the race, we were trying to set ourselves up with the best chance to win tonight. We really needed that last caution to come in and take advantage of that fresh set of tires, unfortunately we just didn't have enough time to get back up to the front at the end. I need to thank HendrickCars.com for coming on board tonight and GMS for everything they've done the last few weeks putting these trucks together. It's been a lot of fun to run these last few truck races."

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 May's Hawaii Chevrolet Silverado

START: 11th

FINISH: 2nd

POINTS: 10th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Tyler Ankrum started 11th for Saturday night's event at Homestead. Crew chief Chad Walter brought Ankrum down pit road on the first caution of the night for four tires and a wedge ajustment to help the handling of the truck and play with strategy early in the race. Ankrum settled into run mid pack for most of the race, working with the team and continually making adjustments to the No. 26 Silverado. Ankrum started seventh on the final restart and rocketed through the field to finish second.

- This is Ankrum's first top-five finish of the season and his first since Pocono in July of 2019.

- Ankrum is currently 10th in championship points standings, 76 points behind the leader.

"Tonight was really long. We spent most of our time 15th to 20th. We short pitted one time to try to get off cycle on tires and that didn't work and we just struggled with the set up all night. Those last two pit stops we hit on something and threw a spring rubber in the right rear and we took off from there. I'm super thankful to my guys at GMS LiUNA and Chevrolet everyone that's helped me so much the past couple weeks. I know we needed to improve a lot and we need to improve a lot more still. I'm really excited to get to the next race."

GMS Racing PR

