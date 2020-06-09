Kraus Expects To Be Fast Again At Homestead

Derek Kraus returns to Florida this week for some unfinished business in his No. 19 ENEOS / NAPA Toyota Tundra at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He entered the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event there last November – one of five truck races he participated in on weekends off from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, where he won the 2019 championship.

Kraus was sixth quickest in practice for the Homestead event. But when rain washed out qualifying, it wiped out his chance of making the field. The lineup was set by points, with 36 entries trying for a spot in the 32-truck field. Because they were running a limited number of events, his team did not have enough points to make the race.

The circumstances are different this year, as Kraus heads back to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Baptist Health 200 on Saturday. He expects to have a fast Tundra, again, and his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team is 10th in the standings. The team is a partnership between Bill McAnally and Bill Hilgemann that was formed to field an entry in the truck series on a full-time basis this season. The MHR team also developed an alliance with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Kraus is coming off a strong seventh-place finish at Atlanta. He and his team look to keep their momentum rolling at Homestead-Miami.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts About Homestead

“We’ve had a fast Tundra at each race this year. I want to keep things rolling at Homestead. I’m excited about going back and I’m confident we can get a good finish.”

BMR PR