HairClub® Announces Reopening of Centers with Spencer Boyd Partnership

Spencer Boyd is happy to announce the reopening of HairClub Centers across the US with a new partnership starting this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To launch the partnership, HairClub is offering select complimentary services at the open centers of their 120 “Verified Clean” locations across the US and Canada.



“We’ve got an amazing-looking HairClub truck that we’re bringing to Homestead,” says Spencer Boyd. “This recent run for NASCAR has been great, with racing on TV almost every night it seems. It’s even more special to be part of that excitement right in HairClub’s backyard with their headquarters being in Boca Raton.”



With most of their centers now open, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair care kit and laser hair regrowth treatment when the complete a free hair health checkup and as part of the partnership. Find a location near you at www.hairclub.com/find-a- center/.



"As a fan of NASCAR, I couldn't be more excited for HairClub to sponsor Spencer Boyd in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway," said Mike Nassar, President, and CEO of HairClub. "The No. 20 HairClub Chevy Silverado looks amazing, and the entire HairClub nation is looking forward to seeing it blow some hair back." Nassar said, "We feel this sponsorship is an excellent way to reach NASCAR fans who may be experiencing hair loss and learn that we are here to help them."



Spencer Boyd elaborated on the relationship, “I’m not only Hairclub’s NASCAR driver; I’m a client. My genetics tell me that my receding hair line isn’t going to stop on its own, so they help me keep the hair I have. After all I can’t wear a helmet all of the time!”



The HairClub No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will make its first appearance this season during the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 13, 2020. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 7:30pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR