Eckes Equals Career-Best Result with Third-Place Finish at Atlanta

Christian Eckes, driver of the No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra, equaled a career-best third-place finish in Saturday's Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his first start in any series at the Georgia track. Eckes started form the pole and led twice for 18 laps early in the race but overshot his stall on the first pit stop of the day and had to make his way back through the field.

Eckes was running eighth in the closing laps when Chase Elliott spun bringing out a caution. A speedy stop by the over-the-wall crew put the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender in the third position for NASCAR overtime, despite pulling to the bumper of the top two trucks he was unable to gain any spots over the final two circuits.

The 19-year-old's third-place finish was the third of his career. Last year, he finished third at both Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in September and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

Stage One Recap:

Eckes started from the pole via a random draw in tiers based on 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors points. He would pace the field for the first 11 laps before his boss, Kyle Busch, made his way to the front of the field on lap 12.

A one-truck spin brought out the caution on lap 13. On the ensuing restart, Busch fired slow on the outside lane allowing Eckes to regain the lead.

The No. 18 would remain out front for seven more laps before Busch made his way back by with seven laps remaining in the stage. Eckes would lose more spot before the break, crossing the stripe in the third spot on lap 30.

Stage Two Recap:

Eckes communicated that his Toyota was "free off late in the run," before hitting pit road for the first time. Unfortunately, he was unable to get the Safelite Tundra stopped within his pit box and the over-the-wall crew had to push him back to avoid him a penalty before administering a four-tire and fuel stop.

When Stage Two went green on lap 37, the Toyota Racing Development driver was scored in the 16 th position. When the field was slowed for a one-truck spin on lap 53, Eckes was scored in the 12 th position.

position. When the field was slowed for a one-truck spin on lap 53, Eckes was scored in the 12 position. On lap 53, veteran crew chief Rudy Fugle summoned his driver to pit road for four fresh tires and a full tank of fuel. Eckes returned to the track scored in the 14th position wit four laps remaining in the Stage and was able to maneuver his way to the sixth spot when the field cross the stripe to complete the stage on lap 60.

Final Stage Recap:

Fugle elected to keep his driver on track, leaving him scored in the fourth position when the Final Stage went green on lap 66.

A long green-flag run ensued with Eckes being scored third on lap 75, before beginning to fall back as he communicated that his Safelite Tundra was "a little free."

On lap 94, the Safelite Tundra hit pit road for four fresh tires and fuel under green-flag conditions. When stops had cycled through on lap 102, he was scored in the fourth position.

He lost a few spots as the green-flag run continued and was running eighth when Chase Elliott spun to bring out the caution with just four laps remaining.

Another speedy four-tire stop by the over-the-wall crew placed the talented teenager in the third position when the field took the green flag for NASCAR overtime.

As the field took the white flag, Eckes was tucked in third behind the leaders, who raced side-by-side. He wasn't able to build up enough momentum over the final circuit to make a move and was forced to settle for the third spot.

