Codie Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports remain humble ahead of Atlanta Truck Series debut

With back-to-back respectable top-20 finishes in the two most recent races at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Codie Rohrbaugh and his CR7 Motorsports head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for Saturday’s VetTix | Camping World 200 remaining humble.



Rohrbaugh, 26. has never been to Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval, and while it showcases similar characteristics that much of the intermediate tracks that the Petersburg, West Virginia native has experienced during his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series campaign, he knows Atlanta is its own beast.



“Actually, I’m really looking forward to Atlanta this weekend,” said Rohrbaugh who remains 10th in the Truck Series championship standings after three races. “Gradually, we’ve made improvements with our mile-and-half program, but Atlanta is its own animal.”



In the two 1.5-mile tracks of Las Vegas and Charlotte this season, Rohrbaugh has guided his No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado to 18th place finishes – and while the finishes are respectable without any practice or qualifying, Rohrbaugh wants to propel his family-owned team back into the spotlight – much like he did at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, where he earned a career-best third place finish.



“We’ve had a good season so far,” added Rohrbaugh. “Yeah, it’s been a little unorthodox with the whole coronavirus pandemic, but as a organization we’ve tried to make the best of the situation we’re in.



“I think we hit on something though at the end of Charlotte that will help us at Atlanta and moving forward. Doug (George, crew chief) is real smart when it comes to Atlanta and I know handling and tire management will be critical on Saturday.



"We’ll see what we have when the green flag drops and keep adjusting on our No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado during the stages and hope we can get in the top-15 when the checkered flag waves.”



Speaking of George, the veteran crew chief is a former Truck Series winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 2009, George led Kyle Busch to his 11th of 57 wins in the Truck Series from the pole.



“11 years is a long time, but Atlanta is Atlanta,” sounded Rohrbaugh. “I think some things from then Doug can still apply today. The Trucks are a lot different though. The good thing is he knows about those game-winning moments and who knows depending on what happens, we could find ourselves in a similar spot – like we did at Daytona.



“You just never know.”



By virtue of a qualifying draw, Rohrbaugh will start 16th for his 15th career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start.



CR7 Motorsports has 14 NGOTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns another top-10 finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.



In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2020 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



The VetTix | Camping World 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



CR7 Motorsports PR