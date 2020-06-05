AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self plan to squeeze their way into contention at Atlanta

With the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) back from a two-month hiatus, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway upbeat about Saturday afternoon’s VetTix | Camping World 200.



Self arrived at Atlanta in March just days after his 24th birthday and on the heels of a respectable effort two weeks before at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.



Unfortunately, Self and his Statesville, N.C.-based team never made it on track as the series’ then third race of the season was postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak just hours before the first practice session of the weekend.



The series roared to life at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway late last month where Self and his Eddie Troconis led team overcame early race handling issues to showcase speed in their No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado in the closing laps of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.



And while a 19th-place finish wasn’t what the team had hoped, the lead lap finish and the speed in their truck gave the family-owned team confidence that they could unload at Atlanta and pick up where they left off from Charlotte to contend for a top-10 finish in the fourth race of 2020.



“Without practice and qualifying, I think we came out of Charlotte with a lot of positives,” said Self. “We surely weren’t where we needed to be at the beginning of the race, but Eddie made some great adjustments and we got better at the end.



“It’s important that we take what we learned at Charlotte and apply it at Atlanta. We’re going in the right direction recovering from Daytona.”



Self will make his fourth career NGOTS start at Atlanta’s fast and bumpy 1.5-mile oval. And while a late-race accident ruined the team’s day last season at Atlanta – Self said before the crash, he was happy with the performance of his No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado.



“We were making strides towards contending for a top-10 and within a matter of seconds, our day was done,” recalled Self. “This weekend, redemption is on the line. We have made great headway with the performance of our intermediate program lately and I hope we are able to showcase that on Saturday afternoon.



“Atlanta is a bumpy race track but that provides the opportunity for great racing. The trucks still draft a lot when it comes to the mile-and-a-half tracks, so it’s important for us to get that right balance with our truck, especially over the bumps and being able to capitalize on the runs that we’ll get during the race.



“Drafting will be important but so will handling. That will produce a good show for the fans and hopefully, we’re a part of the mix.”



AM Racing returns to the track with additional support for the 134-lap race.



Squeeze Marketing will serve as an associate partner for the VetTix | Camping World 200.



Squeeze Marketing is a full-service digital and print marketing agency based in Charleston, SC that specializes in planning, developing, optimizing, distributing, measuring, and interacting with content through social media, email, websites, mobile apps, and digital advertising. Squeeze Marketing helps businesses of all shapes and sizes distinguish themselves from their competitors by focusing on establishing a unique brand and identity.



They thrive on fundamentally improving their clients’ marketing with efficient and effective execution day in and day out, and they have a ton of fun doing it.



Squeeze’s core services include website design and development, SEO/SEM, digital advertising, graphic design, social media marketing, apparel, and public relations.



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of this race in Atlanta,” said Squeeze Marketing co-owner Brian Gargone. “We work closely with the family on a few projects and are looking forward to helping the race team succeed in any way possible.”



“We wish we could be out there at the track to support Austin and the AM Racing team this weekend in Atlanta, but we’ll be excited to watch it on television and cheer on No. 22.”



“It’s always exciting to bring a new partner to NASCAR,” offered Self. “Squeeze Marketing is working with one of our other partners and wanted the experience the racing industry firsthand. We look forward to hosting some of their executives at the track soon and expanding our relationship with them in the future.”



For the lone trip to the Peach State this season, GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions will serve as major associate partners for Saturday afternoon’s race.



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the fourth race of the year.



In 87 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.1 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 21st in the championship standings with 20 races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com



For more on Squeeze Marketing or to learn how they can help grow your business, please visit squeezemarket.com.



For more information on Don't mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com

Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com



The VetTix | Camping World 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR