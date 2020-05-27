2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Charlotte Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started 21st for Tuesday night's event. Creed pitted under the competition caution on Lap 15. The team continued to make adjustments to improve the handling and Creed cracked the top 10 to start the final stage of the race. Creed battled for position with most of the top 10 and ultimately finished fifth.

- This is Creed's first top-five finish of the season and his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

- Creed is currently sixth in the points standings, 30 points behind the leader.

"What a race tonight. I fired off there and was all over the place. I had my hands full. I was loose in, on the splitter, shooting up the track. I was on the breaks the first stage getting in the corner which is not something you do in a truck. Great adjustments by my guys all night. Any time we hit pit road we made huge gains. Every time on a restart I couldn't really go, I was struggling there.After 10 or 15 laps I would run people back down and I could really run the bottom where a lot of people were stuck to the PJ1 which I think was really helping me. Pit crew was awesome, any time we hit pit road we made up spots even with our big adjustments. Thanks to Josh Wise and our guys for all the hard work lately and all the time they put into me with practice. I'm just trying to maximize everything I can outside of what the truck is doing. Pit road, restarts, everything. I'm just trying to do the best job I can. Thanks to my guys for working on this thing all night. Derek (Kneeland, spotter) for spotting me. I know I put him in some tough situations there where I was sliding across people's noses and just trying to get where I could. Thank to everyone at GMS and Chevy and everyone that helps our program out. My whole family, my grandpa. It was a fun night, fifth place finish and looking forward to Atlanta."