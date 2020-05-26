Clauson Marshall Racing and Tyler Courtney to run 2020 Eldora Dirt Derby

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series hits the track today for the first race back since the season was placed on hold due to COVID-19. Clauson Marshall Racing announced today that USAC National Sprint Car and Midget Champion Tyler Courtney will run the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway this year. Sponsorship opportunities on Courtney’s truck are still available for the race scheduled for late July. NASCAR continues to confirm upcoming race dates as the COVID-19 situation progresses. No announcement or changes to the Eldora race date have been made at this time.

Tyler Courtney stated, “I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity. I want to thank everyone from Clauson Marshall Racing and Niece Motorsports for making this possible. Eldora is one of my favorite racetracks, and I’ve been lucky enough to have some success there in open wheel cars. I’m a little nervous but up for the challenge of racing a truck around Eldora Speedway, and hopefully, making the dirt world and my fans proud.”

NOS® ENERGY DRINK athlete, Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, is currently scheduled to compete for Clauson Marshall Racing in the USAC National Midget Series and part-time on both the World of Outlaws and All-Star Sprint Car Series circuits. The 26-year-old Indianapolis native has dominated multiple USAC series since 2017, winning over 40 feature events and earning two national championships.

Tim Clauson, co-owner of Clauson Marshall Racing stated, “We are very honored to be able to take our company and our brand to new and exciting venues in the motorsports world. Our 2020 goal was to be at all of the big dirt events with Clauson Marshall Racing no matter the series, the venue, or the vehicle. We are really excited to enter into this partnership with Niece Motorsports for the 2020 Eldora Dirt Derby. Even more exciting is we get to do it with one of our own, Tyler Courtney.” He continued, “We are extremely humbled to be able to provide one of our drivers with an opportunity to show their ability and talent both on and off the track on a big stage. Tyler’s performance over the last 3 years with Clauson Marshall Racing made him the obvious choice to enter into this venture with. Honestly, with his win total, two USAC National Championships and his penchant for winning at Eldora, I am surprised he hasn't gotten a call before now.”

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

“We are excited to have Tyler join the team at Eldora,” said team owner Al Niece. “He has quite a resume in dirt racing, and certainly a lot of success at Eldora. Obviously, these trucks are a little different animal, but we are confident that Tyler’s skillset will translate well. I’m excited to see him contend for a win. We’re all eager to get back to racing and hope that all of our fans are healthy and well.”

Clauson Marshall Racing co-owner, Richard Marshall echoed Clauson’s excitement. “The truck race at Eldora has become the ultimate meeting of NASCAR and grassroots racing. The exposure and excitement around the event makes this the perfect new challenge for our company and prime exposure for our sponsors. We are excited to give Sunshine this opportunity and do it with a quality organization like Niece Motorsports! Most of all, we are ready to get back racing!”

Niece Motorsports PR