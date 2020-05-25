CMI Motorsports welcomes Osage Contractors on board for Charlotte Motor Speedway

CMI Motorsports is proud to announce the addition of Osage Contractors to both the No. 49 and No. 83 Chevrolet Silverado’s for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday evening.

"Osage Contractors is proud to be on board with CMI Motorsports for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and we look forward to a solid running tomorrow night," said Dan Griggs President of Osage Contractors.

Osage Contractors will join both Chevrolet's as an associate sponsor tomorrow evening with T.J. Bell behind the wheel of the No. 83 and Bayley Currey piloting the No. 49.

"We are excited to announce we have Osage Contractors coming on board for the 2020 season. We can't thank Dan and RuthAnn enough for their support and look forward to having T.J. Bell and Bayley Currey give them a great ride in Charlotte," said Ray Ciccarelli owner of CMI Motorsports.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will take place on Tuesday May 26 at 8PM ET on FS1.

CMI Motorsports PR