Kraus Back In Competition With Event At Charlotte

Derek Kraus will be back in competition in the No. 19 NAPA Filters Toyota Tundra as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to racing on Tuesday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, which will be broadcast live on FS1, will mark the first on-track event for the truck series since February.

Tuesday’s truck race – along with two NASCAR Cup Series races and a NASCAR XFINITY Series race – comprise four events in four days at Charlotte Motor Speedway that mark part of NASCAR’s return to racing after a stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A health and safety plan has been implemented for the return events, with each race being run without fans in attendance. Practice and qualifying for the events have been eliminated, but most in-race procedures remain much the same.

With the return to racing, NASCAR is honoring frontline health care workers with their name displayed on the race trucks above the driver’s door. The name of Nolan Gerety – a Portland, Ore., paramedic with American Medical Response – will be featured on the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA Filters Tundra at Charlotte. Gerety is being honored as a Star of Life for his actions in saving a pedestrian who had been struck by a drunk driver.

In advance of the race, the MHR team will make a special visit to NAPA’s Charlotte Distribution Center and main district store on Monday afternoon. The team’s race day transporter and No. 19 NAPA Filters Tundra will be on display. Kraus and team owner Bill McAnally will make a visit, following prescribed health and safety guidelines and staying within social distancing directives.

Kraus, in his rookie season in the truck series, will be making his first visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During his time away from the track, Kraus competed in multiple iRacing leagues. He was also among a group of Toyota Racing drivers who were selected to compete against each other in a special challenge event with the new Grand Turismo 4, which features the Toyota Supra, on PlayStation4.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about returning to racing

“We’re all anxious to get back to racing. We appreciate everything that NASCAR and the staff at Charlotte Motor Speedway have done to make this event happen.”

First visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway

“Making my first start at Charlotte under these circumstances will be challenging, but I’ve got complete confidence in my NAPA team. I know they will provide me with a fast Tundra. I want to come away with a great finish and build momentum as we get the season going again.”

