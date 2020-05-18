CMI Motorsports welcomes TJ Bell to the teams driver lineup

CMI Motorsports is proud to announce the addition of TJ Bell to our 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver lineup.

Bell will make his team debut in the No. 49 CMI Properties / Springrates Chevrolet Silverado next Tuesday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We are excited to announce TJ [Bell] is coming on board to run the CMI Properties / Springrates Chevy at Charlotte and Atlanta,” said CMI Motorsports owner Ray Ciccarelli.

"With all the changes going on, we wanted to have someone in our truck that has a ton of experience at both tracks. Experience will be crucial with not having any practice or qualifying. TJ brings that experience and the feedback from him will help us get better.”

TJ Bell joins CMI Motorsports with an extensive amount of experience in the NGROTS over the last fifteen years. In 118 previous starts, Bell has one top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes to his resume. In 2019, he made three starts with a best finish of 26 th coming twice at both Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

“I’m excited to be back in a truck and I look forward to running for CMI,” said TJ Bell. “I hope we get to put on a great show for the fans at home. We will definitely miss them being at the track and I hope everyone is staying safe.”

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to racing on Tuesday May 26 for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Catch the race live on FS1 at 8:00 PM ET or tune into MRN Radio.

CMI Motorsports PR