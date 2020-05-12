Natalie Decker Adds Charlotte to Race Lineup

In what for many feels like a season opener all over again, excitement builds for the return of NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series racing on May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While the race will be run without fans in attendance, NASCAR, teams, and drivers respect and understand the responsibility to ensure safety as they segue back to the return to racing.

“I am so ready to be back racing again, it feels like it’s been forever,” said Decker. “I hope that everyone is staying healthy and safe!”

The fan-favorite driver returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway in the N29 Capital Partners Silverado with additional partners Remarkable Pillow and Zymox on board.

“I am so grateful for the ongoing support of these amazing companies and I’m pumped to get their names out in front of the fans again,” said Decker.

Passionate fans across Natalie Nation will be tuning in to FoxSports1 for the highly anticipated return to on-track green-flag racing.

“I truly have the best fans in the world and it makes me so very happy I got to add Charlotte to my schedule, especially because it’s going to be the first truck race back,” said Decker.

Niece Motorsports PR