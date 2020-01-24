Diversified Motorsports Enterprises welcomes new team partner Teletrac Navman

Officials from Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) announced today that Teletrac Navman, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets has joined the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series team for a minimum of six races beginning with the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Fri., Feb. 14, 2020.



Veteran driver Jesse Little will drive the No. 97 Teletrac Navman truck in the 100-lap Truck Series race from the “World Center of Racing.”



With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.



Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world.



The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, Calif. with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.



“This is so humbling for our race team,” said team owner Logan Puckett. “I am a new owner in the Truck Series but to immediately be able to connect the dots and establish a business-to-business partner that is not only joining our team for one race but for a minimum of six races is a huge blessing in our mission to put a competitive product on the track and develop a maximizing experience.



“I can’t wait for Daytona.”



In addition to Daytona, Teletrac Navman will also serve as the primary partner for DME at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (September) and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 6, 2020.



“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Diversified Motorsport Enterprises and the No. 97 race team,” said Jens Meggers, president Teletrac Navman. “NASCAR is associated with brands that are influential in their space and we are honored to be among those brands during the 2020 season.



“Working together with Logan (Puckett) and the DME team will make for an exciting year in both of our first seasons. We are eager to take advantage of the exposure this partnership will surely bring.”



Puckett purchased the assets of JJL Motorsports during the 2019 offseason and has rebranded the organization to Diversified Motorsports Enterprises while retaining Little as the driver. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team is slated to run a minimum schedule this season with further announcements forthcoming.



