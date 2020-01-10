World of Outlaws Driver David Gravel Gets Opportunity of a Lifetime

GMS Racing announced today that World of Outlaws driver David Gravel will run six select NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races for the Statesville based organization. Gravel will sport Axalta colors on his No. 24 Chevrolet at Eldora Speedway and also compete in five yet to be announced Gander Trucks events in 2020. Sponsorship has been secured for those five additional events and will be announced at a later date. The Watertown, Conn., native will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway under GMS Racing’s alliance team, KBR Development.

“Excited for this opportunity to run in NASCAR is an understatement,” said Gravel. “I can’t thank Jeff (Gordon) and Mike (Beam, president of GMS Racing) enough for believing in me and putting me in this position to race Eldora and some select asphalt races. It’s going to be a challenge, but I am ready for it.”

The 27-year-old has 51 career World of Outlaw feature wins to his name and was the 2019 Knoxville National Champion. Gravel was the first driver since 1992 to collect a perfect 500 score at the Knoxville Nationals. He is also a two-time Williams Grove National Open winner, a two-time Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup winner and he locked himself into the 2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main in addition to numerous other accomplishments.

“I’ve been following David’s career for a while and have tremendous respect for his talent behind the wheel,” said four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Gordon. “I had a chance to meet David at the Chili Bowl in 2019 which led to the Axalta Coatings sponsorship opportunity at the Knoxville Nationals in a sprint car.”

“Once I saw his performance at that race I knew he deserved a chance to pursue his dream of racing in NASCAR. It has been fun to see that come to fruition with GMS, who is leading the way in bringing new talent into the Truck Series and NASCAR.”

Over a five-year span, GMS Racing, a powerhouse Gander Truck Series team, has accumulated 27 wins, 103 top-fives, 204 top-10’s, 13 pole awards and one Championship in 2016. Over those five years many notable drivers have piloted their Chevrolets including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Austin and Ty Dillon and others.

“We have been blessed here at GMS Racing to be able to put talented drivers like David (Gravel) in our Chevrolets,” said Mike Beam (president of GMS Racing). “When Jeff (Gordon) reached out and proposed the opportunity to put Gravel in our truck, it was truly an honor. Gravel has made his name on dirt tracks around the country and we hope we can be a small footprint in building his career in NASCAR.”

GMS Racing PR