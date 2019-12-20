Diversified Motorsports Enterprises completes purchase of JJL Motorsports

Officials from Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) announced today that it has successfully completed the purchase of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) team JJL Motorsports.



With the acquisition complete, Diversified Motorsports Enterprises hopes to compete in their inaugural NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in the 2020 season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Fri., Feb. 14, 2020.



“This is a proud moment for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises,” said team principal Logan Puckett. “We appreciate Jason (Little) and everyone at JJL Motorsports for making the transition seamless and I’m excited about the outlook for our race team.”



The team will start 2020 in a new shop near Charlotte, N.C. and has plans to run a majority of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season with mainstay driver Jesse Little.



“We have big plans for the season but we’re going to be thoughtful and attentive to our approach with everything we do,” added Puckett. “Being a young owner in the Truck Series, I’m eager to be competitive out of the box while also being ambitious with our marketing with the intention to bring new business to business partners into NASCAR and build our team towards a full schedule in 2021 and beyond.”



Puckett also says the organization will make a series of announcements in January. “Even with the Holidays quickly approaching, it’s a busy time for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises,” he added. “I’m thrilled about some of the personnel we’ve acquired and making the announcement of our marketing partner for our debut race.”



Throughout the season, Diversified Utility Group Inc. will serve as a major associate partner in 2020.



Founded in July 2013, Diversified Utility Group is a turn key general contractor specializing in fiber optic telecommunications construction consisting of new build, maintenance, cellular towers for wireless providers, residential and commercial applications and more.



