M&M’S to run 80th Anniversary Paint Scheme at Darlington Throwback Race

Today, M&M’S unveiled a throwback paint scheme to celebrate the brands 80th Anniversary. The M&M’S 80th Anniversary Camry, that will appear at Darlington on May 9, features a throwback M&M’S design that includes an old-school Yellow and Red, alongside the iconic M&M’S lentils and a special anniversary message.

M&M’S has so much to celebrate beyond the brand’s 80-year history, which includes quite a few successes on the track with longtime partners NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing. This includes two NASCAR Cup Series championships with JGR and Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019.

The brand is celebrating the monumental milestone with several exciting moments focused on delivering better moments and more smiles around the world, including to the NASCAR community through the 80th Anniversary paint scheme and through the launch of new M&M’S MIX which is available for purchase and will continue to feature on the No.18 Camry through the summer.

MARS PR