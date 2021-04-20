Live Fast Motorsports Honors NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer at Talladega

This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Live Fast Motorsports honors NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer, adorning the No. 78 in Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford paint scheme.

“Racing and Red Farmer have been a part of the Long-Lewis heritage for more than 50 years and so has the strong friendship between Vaughn Burrell and Red,” said Todd Ouellette, Owner and President of Long-Lewis Auto Group. “To have these two legends actually at the Talladega race on Sunday watching our Cup Series car run in honor of that relationship, will be a day I will never forget! I cannot wait!”

Long-Lewis started sponsoring Farmer in 1962, and the iconic gold and white paint scheme will hit the high banks at the superspeedway once again for Sunday’s race in the Geico 500.

“It’s nice to have Long-Lewis on the 78 car this weekend,” said Charles ‘Red’ Farmer. “I’ve had that gold and white car since 1955 and Long-Lewis started sponsoring me in ’62 and have been on my car ever since. Talladega is a great place for me, I call it my home-town track. I won two Arca 500’s on that track and a bunch of others. Glad to see a cup team running my colors again there.”

“It’s so important to look back and reflect on the history of our sport, especially as being one of the newest teams in NASCAR,” said team owner Matt Tifft. “There are no more legendary than that of Red Farmer and his dedication to this sport that put NASCAR on the map.”

“Bringing a partner like Long-Lewis and their partners together on this Mustang gives a great sense of pride, and with our consistent runs over the last few months and speed we are finding, we are ready to push towards our best finish of the year. Talladega is a wildcard race, and always of excitement and survival, so we are ready to take on that challenge!”

Coverage for the race in Talladega Superspeedway will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN radio.

