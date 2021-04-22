Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Apr 22 5
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

Daniel Suárez only logged 13 laps in the 2021 Daytona 500, but everyone in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series garage knew he was there.

Suárez's season-opening race for the new Trackhouse Racing team saw him start 15th and drive to the front of the field before a wreck among the leaders collected Suarez and 15 other drivers.

He left Daytona with a 36th-place finish.

But he remained optimistic.

Suarez was near the top of the speed chart in Daytona practice and qualifying, then led two laps and finished eighth in his qualifying race.

Those Daytona performances give him confidence for Sunday's race at Daytona's sister track Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile, high-banked track between Birmingham and Atlanta will feature multi-car drafting packs and high speeds.

It also means surviving until the end of the race will once again be key.

If he can avoid the typical Talladega carnage, then the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro should at the front of the field when the checkered flag waves.

Fox will broadcast the race Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro

Did Daytona get you excited for Talladega?

"Oh yes. At Daytona, we got caught in someone else’s mistake early on, and even though I made it through the wreck, my car got killed on the grass. So frustrating, such a shame. But at the same time I’m very excited for what is coming this year. If we are as fast this weekend as we were in Daytona then I think we will have good race."

What is the key to Talladega?

"Stay out of trouble, avoid the wrecks and make it to the end. "

Are you at a disadvantage as a single car team at Talladega?

“Obviously, teammates are very important to being successful at Talladega. We may be a one-car team with our CommScope Chevrolet, but we are very much a part of the Chevrolet family and we have our strong alliance with the RCR teams. If we are as fast as we were in Daytona we won't have any trouble attracting drafting partners"
 

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, makes its third appearance on Suárez’s race car in 2021.

This marks the seventh year of CommScope’s support for Suárez. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title.

"CommScope’s support over the years has been vital to my career, and I am glad we have found a new home with Trackhouse Racing”, said the 29-year-old Suarez who is competing in his fifth-full-time season in the Cup Series.

“(Trackhouse Owner) Justin Marks is building something special, and I think that will show on and off the track this season. Heck, the CommScope paint scheme is already one of the best I have ever seen!”

CommScope’s support of NASCAR extends to the technology side, deploying wired and wireless connectivity solutions in numerous racing venues and stadiums, including the Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. 
 

Notes of Interest

  • Suárez's 74 laps led in 2021 is the eighth most of any driver.
  • In 2016, Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.
  • Suárez owns 84 Xfinity Series starts posting three wins, 33 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes.
  • Suárez owns 28 Camping World Truck Series starts posting a win (Phoenix, Nov. 11, 2016) 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.
  • In the Cup Series, Suárez owns two poles (Pocono, July 16, 2018), (Kentucky, July 12, 2019.)
  • Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks competed in six Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s. He won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
  • Marks competed in 38 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards. He joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.
  • Before turning a wheel, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a co-owner. Not only will he serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top