Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, makes its third appearance on Suárez’s race car in 2021.
This marks the seventh year of CommScope’s support for Suárez. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title.
"CommScope’s support over the years has been vital to my career, and I am glad we have found a new home with Trackhouse Racing”, said the 29-year-old Suarez who is competing in his fifth-full-time season in the Cup Series.
“(Trackhouse Owner) Justin Marks is building something special, and I think that will show on and off the track this season. Heck, the CommScope paint scheme is already one of the best I have ever seen!”
CommScope’s support of NASCAR extends to the technology side, deploying wired and wireless connectivity solutions in numerous racing venues and stadiums, including the Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.