2023 Season Recap: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, the 28-year-old NASCAR driver, had a challenging 2023 season. Despite being voted the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver for the sixth consecutive year, Elliott missed seven Cup Series races due to injury and suspension and failed to reach the playoffs. However, he received the award with humility and gratitude, acknowledging that other drivers like Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick also had a shot at winning it.

Elliott underwent surgery for chronic shoulder pain earlier this month and is on track to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. He will participate in the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in Los Angeles on February 4, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 18.

Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, won the Most Popular Driver Award 16 times. Chase Elliott expressed that the award is an extension of his family’s place in the sport and the fans’ support for his entire family.

Despite the adversity, Elliott managed to secure seven top-five finishes and 15 top-10s in 29 starts. He was recognized for his resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

In conclusion, Chase Elliott’s 2023 season was marked by adversity, but he persevered through it all. He received the Most Popular Driver Award for the sixth consecutive year, underwent surgery for chronic shoulder pain, and is on track to be ready for the 2024 season. Elliott’s resilience and determination are admirable, and his fans continue to support him and his family.