RFK Racing Shines Bright; Secures Multiple MarCom Awards in ‘23

RFK Racing, a pioneering force in the realm of innovative marketing solutions, proudly announces its outstanding achievement of securing multiple MarCom Awards for its work during the 2023 season. The achievement includes eight platinum and six gold awards. These prestigious accolades, bestowed by the esteemed Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), celebrate excellence in marketing and communication strategies across various industries.
The MarCom Awards receives over 6500 entries annually, with only 18 percent being awarded with the Platinum Award and 22 percent Gold. RFK has been awarded 38 Platinum MarCom Awards since 2011.
RFK was recognized for its work with partners Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, BlueForge Alliance, King’s Hawaiian, Wyndham Rewards, Esperion and Titan Fitness along a variety of innovative marketing campaigns and digital platforms.
“Receiving 14 MarCom Awards – including eight platinum – is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and collaborative spirit of our team at RFK Marketing,” said RFK vice president of Marketing and Communications, Kevin Woods. “This remarkable achievement validates our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in every campaign we undertake.”
In addition, RFK was awarded a Viddy Awards (Videographer Awards) for its work with long-term partner Fastenal for its Manufacturing Speed series. The Viddy recognizes excellence in the way video is created, produced, and delivered.
In addition, RFK’s sales and marketing team was awarded a prestigious Platinum Team Achievement Award, and the team’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites were awarded best in class with Platinum Awards.
The awards stand as a testament to RFK’s unwavering commitment to creativity, strategic prowess, and unparalleled expertise in delivering cutting-edge campaigns that captivate audiences and drive exceptional partner results.
The diverse array of awards spans multiple categories, highlighting RFK Marketing's versatility and proficiency across different facets of marketing and communication. From groundbreaking digital campaigns to captivating storytelling and impactful branding initiatives, each accolade underscores RFK’s ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.
“We are immensely proud of our team's accomplishments and grateful for the trust our clients place in us to bring their visions to life,” added Woods.
RFK Marketing's success at the MarCom Awards reaffirms its position as an industry leader, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and client satisfaction.
The team extends heartfelt gratitude to its fans, partners, and the AMCP for this prestigious recognition, acknowledging their invaluable support in achieving this remarkable feat.
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers.
In addition, RFK brought home six Hermes marketing awards and five dotCOMM awards in competition early this year.
2023 RFK MarCom Awards
Platinum Awards
RFK Weekly Promotion – Promotion and Marketing Materials
RFK Facebook Site – Social Media Marketing
RFK Twitter Site – Social Media Marketing
RFK Instagram Site – Social Media Marketing
RFK Team Achievement – Team’s Body of Work and Achievement
Fifth Third Bank: Month of May – Corporate Social Responsibility
Castrol RFK x F1 Crossover – Social Media Campaign
Titan Fitness ‘RFK Racing Integration’ – Integrated Marketing
Gold Awards
BlueForge Alliance Partnership Announcement – Special Event
BlueForge Alliance 3D Animated Reveal Video – Social Media Campaign
Fastenal Manufacturing Speed Series – Social Media Campaign
Kings Hawaiian Million Dollar Showdown – Social Media Campaign
Wyndham Rewards 100 Million Member Sweeps – Social Engagement
Honorable Mention
Fastenal Content Series – Social Media Campaign
Esperion Heart Health – Corporate Social Responsibility
RFK Week of Service – Corporate Social Responsibility
2023 Viddy Awards
Gold Awards
Fastenal Manufacturing Speed Series – Integrated Marketing Campaign
Honorable Mention
BlueForge Alliance Reveal Video – Animation
