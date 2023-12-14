NCS: Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing for 2024

Shane van Gisbergen, a Supercars champion, is set to make his full-time debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024. He will be driving the No. 97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing and will also make a minimum of seven Cup starts in 2024. The deal was announced by Trackhouse Racing, which will collaborate with Kaulig Racing to build a program that will put the 34-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native in select races in the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, plus some late model and other races.

Van Gisbergen’s signing is a welcome development for his fans and supporters. He won his Cup debut at Chicago in July and has made one additional Cup Series appearance since then, placing 10th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month.

The deal strengthens the ties that the driver has with the Justin Marks-founded organization, which brought him stateside with its Project 91 initiative this season. That endeavor, designed to showcase global motorsports stars, ended up with a dazzling debut for the driver known as “SVG,” who won in his first Cup Series start in the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

Van Gisbergen is a three-time champion in the Supercars tour. His Triple Eight Race Engineering team, which competes under the Red Bull Ampol Racing brand, indicated it would not stand in the way of his NASCAR aspirations and granted his release from his contract.