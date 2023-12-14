NCS: NASCAR releases Cody Ware from indefinite suspension

NASCAR has reinstated Cody Ware, a Cup Series driver, after assault charges against him were dropped by the Iredell County district attorney’s office. Ware was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR in April after being charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female. The charges were related to an alleged incident involving him and his ex-girlfriend. Ware’s reinstatement ends an eight-month suspension.

According to Fox Sports, prosecutors dropped the assault charges against Ware stemming from the incident last April 3. NASCAR announced the lifting of Ware’s suspension on Tuesday.

