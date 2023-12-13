Spire Motorsports Bolsters Front Office Staff

Spire Motorsports has made key appointments to its front office as it continues build out its staff in preparation for the 2024 NASCAR season.



Veteran sales and marketing executive Scott Duncan has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Andy Gee has been appointed as the organization’s Director of Partnerships.



“Scott Duncan and Andy Gee are both industry veterans who have an intimate knowledge of the sport, complimented by sterling reputations and a combined willingness to continue building on our already existing strong foundation,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Scott has deep relationships throughout corporate America and knows how to get a partnership across the finish line. Andy has worked alongside Kyle Busch for over a decade and that speaks directly to his professional demeanor and ability to get things done.”



Duncan is a 1992 graduate of Western Carolina University and returns to the Charlotte area following a nearly four-and-a-half year run as the Chief Revenue Officer for Kalitta Motorsports, one of the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA) most celebrated teams. Prior to his time at Kalitta Motorsports, Duncan served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development for Michael Shank Racing. Stops at Lime Media, the NASCAR Racing Experience, American LeMans Series and Momentum Worldwide all proved to be instrumental in his long-term success.



Fittingly, he began his career in motorsports as the Director of Sales and Operations at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the NASCAR Cup Series races twice a year.



“I’m thrilled to join Spire Motorsports and am grateful to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr), Todd Mackin and Bill Anthony for the opportunity,” said Duncan, whose father, Jim, led Sales and Marketing efforts for Charlotte Motor Speedway for over 20 years. “The sky is the limit and this organization is poised to stand alongside the titans of the sport.”



Gee comes to Spire with 25-plus years of experience working in the front office of professional sports teams. He spent the last 13 seasons with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), most recently serving as Marketing Operations Director, where he oversaw the organization’s partnerships, communications and marketing efforts.



As part of his role at KBM, he was instrumental in mentoring the team’s young drivers off the track including current Cup Series drivers Erik Jones, William Byron and Christopher Bell, helping the current Cup Series regulars learn the business side of being a NASCAR driver. During his time at KBM, he was a part of 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins and six championships.



Prior to joining KBM he spent two seasons as Public Relations Director for Baker Curb Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program after spending the first 11 years of his professional career working in various front office roles with the Syracuse Chiefs Triple-A baseball team, including the last five as the Director of Public Relations and Business Development.



“Spire Motorsports has proven to be an organization committed to being respected for the product they produce both on and off the track and I’m grateful they’ve entrusted in me to come in and be a part of their continued growth,” said Gee. “No motorsports team can achieve success without strong corporate support, so I look forward to leading a team of enthusiastic professionals at Spire that will go above and beyond to ensure that our ever-growing portfolio of partners have an amazing experience that, in turn, produces long-term commitments for our organization.”

Spire Motorsports Pr