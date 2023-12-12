LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ Signs Motorsports Veteran Jason Burdett as Crew Chief for Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ has signed Jason Burdett as crew chief of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in 2024. Burdett brings with him almost three decades of experience working with powerhouse teams and championship-winning drivers at NASCAR’s highest level.

Burdett’s racing journey began at local tracks near Watkins Glen, N.Y. In 1995, he moved to North Carolina to work at Robert Yates Racing as a tire specialist. Burdett was an integral member of Dale Jarrett’s 1999 Cup Series championship-winning team. In 2001, Burdett moved over to Hendrick Motorsports and won the 2001 championship with Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team led by crew chief Robbie Loomis.

Burdett and LEGACY M.C. co-owner Johnson started working together in 2001 as the No. 48 team began to take shape. The “24/48” shop at Hendrick Motorsports operated under a “one team” philosophy which was started by crew chiefs Ray Evernham, Loomis and Chad Knaus. In 2007, Gordon and Johnson together dominated the competition, combining for 18 wins (out of 36) in a single season.

Opportunity struck in late 2007, as Burdett joined Michael Waltrip Racing, and reunited with Jarrett – but this time as his crew chief. He returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 as the car chief on the No. 24 team alongside crew chief Steve Letarte. In 2011 Burdett moved with Letarte over to Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s No. 88 team until 2014. Once again, Burdett was an integral member of the team that propelled Johnson to win the 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013 NASCAR Cup Series championships.

After the 2014 season, Burdett accepted a crew chief position in the Xfinity Series at JR Motorsports (JRM) with driver Regan Smith. He spent nine seasons at JRM – one with Smith, seven seasons with driver Justin Allgaier, and one with Brandon Jones. Through his tenure at JRM, Burdett called 293 races compiling 18 wins, 113 top-five, and 193 top-10 finishes. The 18 victories made Burdett the winningest crew chief in JRM history, leading his team to the “Championship 4” five times.

“I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years,” said Johnson. “Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport, he’s solid and he’s created an amazing LEGACY for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club.”

Although Johnson’s schedule is limited, Burdett’s role will be full-time with LEGACY M.C., as the Club is transitioning manufacturers from Chevrolet to Toyota and his experience will be welcomed. Additionally, two more key roles on the No. 84 have been assigned as Evan Bensch will now serve as lead engineer (moving over from his engineering role on the No. 43 team) and Robbie Fairweather is returning for a second season as car chief.

“Jason comes to LEGACY M.C. at a great time,” said Joey Cohen, vice president, race operations. “Not only is he a perfect fit to lead our 84 team with JJ and their past experiences, but he also will help tremendously in the operational transition to Toyota and greatly assist the crew chiefs on the Nos. 42 and 43 teams. We are excited for Jason to begin his LEGACY and continue his winning ways with our Club. Additionally, Evan and Robbie bring consistency and experience to the Club and they will work great alongside Jason.”

“I'm excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and reunite with Jimmie,” said Burdett. “I was part of Jimmie’s team when it all began and witnessed his first win in 2002. I am amazed at the LEGACY Jimmie has created throughout the years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing that LEGACY with him. Partnering with Toyota and their successful history in motorsports is remarkable for our organization. I am dedicated to maximizing our success at the racetrack, to accomplish Cup Series win No. 84 with the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE and write a new chapter in our LEGACY.”

To date, just three of Johnson’s 2024 races have been announced. AdventHealth will be the primary partner on the No. 84 at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (Coca-Cola 600), and Kansas Speedway in May. LEGACY M.C. plans to announce the full schedule for Johnson in early 2024.

