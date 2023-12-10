Hunt Brothers Pizza Joins Team Penske NASCAR Partner Lineup

Team Penske and Hunt Brothers® Pizza today announced a new multi-year partnership that will feature the leading convenience store pizza brand on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Joey Logano for select races beginning in 2024. Hunt Brothers Pizza will also be an associate sponsor on defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang for the 2024 season.

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our Team,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “As they continue to utilize motorsports to promote their brand, we are really excited to have them on board as we work with them to carry that tradition forward.”

Since its founding in 1991, the family owned and operated company has grown to over 9,000 locations across 32 states while staying committed to providing top quality ingredients and exceptional flavor. Hunt Brothers Pizza represents a legacy in the convenience store industry with its team of pizza professionals supporting store partners nationwide to provide the best pizza in towns across the United States. The new partnership with Team Penske will add to the history and heritage of Hunt Brothers Pizza in NASCAR racing. The 2024 season represents the 17th year that Hunt Brothers Pizza will serve as a committed and dedicated team partner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We are thrilled to team up with Joey Logano and Team Penske, a winning team and driver who both share our company’s values and commitment to being the best in our respective industries,” said Scott Hunt, CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza. “NASCAR continues to be a popular sport among convenience store customers, and we look forward to continuing to engage fans and provide additional marketing value for our convenience store partners in the years to come.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza will partner with Logano as he begins his 16th season in the Cup Series with the veteran driver racing for his third career NCS title in 2024. Following his 2022 NCS championship season, Logano produced the 32nd win of his distinguished career in 2023 with his first-ever victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. The win extended Logano’s streak to 12 consecutive seasons with at least one Cup Series victory as he raced his way into the NCS Playoffs for the 10th time in 15 seasons.

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season,” said Logano. “Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace – in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports – makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske. I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”

The 2024 NCS season begins on Sunday, February 4 with the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum as the West Coast exhibition race opens the series schedule for the third-consecutive year. The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, February 18.

The specific races where Logano will drive the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford in 2024 will be announced at a later date.

Team Penske PR