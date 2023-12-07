Top Talent to Look Out For at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is set to start on February 4th at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash. The series will run through to November 10th, finishing with the Phoenix Raceway's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

This will be NASCAR's 76th season and following last year's victory by Ryan Blaney, the 36 race events around the country will be hotly contested.

Race fans around the U.S. will be able to place wagers on individual races and outright betting on the season for drivers and teams, and here are the drivers to consider backing.

Kyle Larson

According to the many offshore sportsbooks reviewed and ranked by Techopedia, Kyle Larson is the favorite (5/1) heading into this season following mixed performances last year. Despite his form being up and down, he managed to lead most laps over the year at 1,217. He was also joint top of most top-five finishes alongside William Byron, and his four wins were the second highest from any racer.

Ryan Blaney

Last year's winner Ryan Blaney finds himself in around third place among the favorites depending on the bookmaker you choose. He hit form at the perfect time last year and has the potential to repeat things this season. Expect odds of around 10/1 on Blaney.

Martin Truex Jr.

At 43, Martin Truex Jr. is one of the older competitors in the pack and he will be hoping his experience can lead him to repeat his 2017 triumph.

If this is to be his last year racing, he will be looking to sign off with a bang and give everything he has. At 8/1, he’s definitely not written off by the bookies.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin's 2023 season was impressive but he is another veteran at 43 that could be calling time on a great career soon. 2023 saw him win three races, finish in the top five fourteen times, and finish just two shy of leading a thousand laps. Like Truex Jr., Hamlin is attracting odds of around 8/1 at the moment.

Kyle Busch

Kyle surprised everyone in 2023 by settling into his new team and winning three races. However, an early elimination in the round of 12 will be eating at him. He has a point to prove this year, and NASCAR's most prolific active racer will be looking to add this championship to his collection. At 14/1, he’s a longer shot than the previous drivers, but still worth considering.

William Byron

The current second favorite (6/1) for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is William Byron who led the way in 2023 with wins, top-five finishes, and top-ten finishes.

At just 25 years of age, Byron is set to be around for a while and has already shown he has the potential to compete for the big prizes.

Conclusion

The two favorites for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series will both be racing for Hendrick Motorsports who will also have Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. under their banner.

Only Stewart–Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing are set to have as many drivers. Ryan Blaney will be defending his title for Team Penske and with 36 races scheduled between February and November, race fans are set to enjoy some blistering action.