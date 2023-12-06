NASCAR driver William Byron will have Liberty University onboard the No. 24 car for 12 races in 2024

With six wins under his belt from a breakout year in 2023, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron carries more momentum than ever before into the 2024 season.

Byron, the 26-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C., who is pursuing his B.S. in Strategic Communication through Liberty University’s Online Programs, qualified for the Championship 4 final for the first time on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway, landing in third-place in the final points standings after the 10-race playoffs. His fourth-place finish in Phoenix was his career-best 15th top-five performance of the season and his 21st top-10 showing.

“Just trusting our process,” Byron said of his career-best season in the Cup Series. “As a team, we gained confidence, and we have a great group. We worked hard together, and we have all the tools and resources from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports to do our jobs. We went out there and were able to capitalize on a lot of things. I enjoyed it, but at the same time (I am) hungry for a lot more.”

Liberty has sponsored Byron since 2014; the university was the primary sponsor for the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for 13 of the 38 Cup Series races this past season, including two in the playoffs. For the 2024 season, Liberty will serve as a primary sponsor of the No. 24 car for 12 events, including two playoff races.

The paint scheme for races spotlighting Liberty will remain unchanged from 2023 to the 2024 season, when Byron will represent the university for the opening event known as The Clash, an exhibition race featuring stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4. (That is two weeks before the official season-opening race, the Daytona 500.)

Byron will don the Liberty logo again for two early-season races in Virginia, at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17 and Richmond Raceway on March 31.

Then, on April 14, the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will head to Texas Motor Speedway — where Byron is the defending champion after capturing his first checkered flag in a playoff race in September — for the first of three consecutive races with Liberty as primary sponsor.

On April 21, Byron will race with the red, white, and blue color scheme again at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway before taking the No. 24 on to Dover (Del.) Speedway on April 28.

Byron will have a special patriotic paint scheme at his home track of Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 for the annual 600 Miles of Remembrance race held over Memorial Day Weekend.

The rest of the schedule with Liberty as primary sponsor includes: Iowa Speedway on June 16; Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 24; Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 1 (where Byron captured the checkered flag in May); Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Raceway on Sept. 15 (where he won in August); and finally back in Virginia at Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 3, the penultimate playoff race before the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

