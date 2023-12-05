RFK Racing, Fastenal Unveil 2024 Primary Scheme

As Chris Buescher hits the track for two days of testing at Phoenix Raceway this week, RFK and Fastenal unveils its new and improved Fastenal scheme for Buescher’s 2024 No. 17 Ford, the first unveil of its kind among the Ford Performance teams.

“First off, we’re thankful to Fastenal’s continued years of dedication to our race team and our continued success,” said Buescher, who has four wins in the last two NASCAR Cup Series seasons. “Fans across the country have grown to recognize and appreciate the iconic Fastenal blue scheme, and we’re excited to roll out a new look on that car this week in Phoenix. 2024 is already off and running, and we can’t wait to officially hit the track next February.”

Ford will have a familiar yet fresh look in 2024 as the Mustang Dark Horse heads to the top level of NASCAR. The street model of the Dark Horse was unveiled as a street car in late 2022, marking the seventh generation of the Mustang nameplate. Now, the improved look features a sleek new nose on the front end, coupled with character lines that stretch from the fenders to the door. RFK is the first known team in the NCS to unveil a 2024 scheme on the new Ford body.

Fastenal enters its 14th season as a partner of RFK in 2024 with Buescher behind the wheel for his ninth Cup season. He advanced to the Round of 8 in this season’s NASCAR Playoffs, and ultimately finished seventh in the final points standings, setting career highs in every statistical category.

The two-day Phoenix test gets underway Tuesday morning with six cars on track, and Buescher joining 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion Ryan Blaney as the two Ford participants. Stay tuned to @RFKRacing on social for coverage from Phoenix.

RFK Racing PR