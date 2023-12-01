Sherry Pollex named 2023 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award winner

Philanthropist Sherry Pollex is the winner of the 2023 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award, the NMPA announced Thursday night.

Presented annually since 1958, the award, named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers, recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.

As a mainstay in NASCAR, Pollex launched a foundation with Joe Gibbs Racing driver and former longtime partner Martin Truex Jr. in 2007 to help children and families affected by cancer. Her work led to the annual “Catwalk for a Cause” event in 2010, which has raised more than $4 million.

“Catwalk for a Cause” was an annual event many always looked forward to attending. It allowed children battling cancer to walk the catwalk in a fashion show, often accompanied by drivers and other individuals from within the NASCAR industry who supported the fight against childhood cancer.

Pollex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 and bravely fought the disease, always exhibiting her #SherryStrong message. She died in September at age 44.

Pollex’s legacy continues throughout NASCAR and beyond. In 2020, her foundation opened the “Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic" at Novant Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is the second time Pollex has been the recipient of the Myers Brother Award. The other nominees were Julie Giese, Kerry Tharp, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Myers Brothers Award Winners:

2022, Justin Marks; 2021, Bob Jenkins; 2020, Jimmie Johnson; 2019, Darrell Waltrip; 2018, Jim France; 2017, Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex; 2016, Betty Jane France; 2015, Darlington Raceway; 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013, Tony Stewart; 2012, Jeff Gordon; 2011, Drs. Joseph and Rose Mattioli; 2010, Jim Hunter; 2009, Barney Hall; 2008, T. Taylor Warren;

2007, Bill France Jr.; 2006, Benny Parsons; 2005, Rusty Wallace; 2004, Kyle and Patti Petty; 2003, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 2002, Mike Helton; 2001, Dale Earnhardt; 2000, Kyle Petty; 1999, Junie Donlavey; 1998, T. Wayne Robertson; 1997, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1996, Rick Hendrick; 1995, TNN: The Nashville Network;

1994, Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 1993, Goody’s Manufacturing Co.; 1992, Richard and Lynda Petty; 1991, Harry Gant; 1990. Dick Beaty; 1989, Bill France Jr.; 1988 Richmond International Raceway; 1987, ESPN; 1986, Hayride 500; 1985, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1984, Charlotte Motor Speedway;

1983, CBS-TV; 1982, MRN; 1981, Junior Johnson; 1980, STP and Champion Spark Plug Co.; 1979, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1978, Busch Beer; 1977, First National City Travelers Checks; 1976, Junior Johnson; 1975, Bill France Sr.; 1974, H. Clay Earles; 1973, Wood Brothers;

1972, Winston Cigarettes; 1971, Richard Petty; 1970, Richard Howard; 1969, David Pearson; 1968, Wood Brothers; 1967, Richard Petty; 1966, Norris Friel; 1965, Ned Jarrett; 1964, Richard Petty; 1963, Marvin Panch; 1962, Hank Schoolfield; 1961, Ned Jarrett; 1960, Russ Catlin; 1959, Lee Petty; 1958, Bob Colvin.

NMPA PR