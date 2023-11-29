NASCAR and NBC Sports Agree to Seven-Year Media Rights Extension

NASCAR and NBC Sports today announced a seven-year extension of their media rights agreement, continuing their long-standing partnership into the next decade. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Per the agreement, which begins in 2025, the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races – including the Championship Race and Playoffs – will continue to be presented annually across a combination of NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. NBC Sports digital platforms will live stream all television coverage via authentication.

“We are thrilled that the NASCAR champion will continue to be crowned on our platforms for years to come,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “Whether it’s the unpredictability of a superspeedway, a Playoff cutoff race, or the championship finale, NBC Sports will use its wide array of platforms to present the dramatic conclusion to every NASCAR season for what will be 17 years at the end of this extension.”

“For a decade, NBC Sports has delivered some of the biggest moments in NASCAR to millions of fans, including their broadcasts of the playoffs and our season finale championship race,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “They continue to be a tremendous partner and we can’t wait to watch the drama and excitement unfold with race fans everywhere across NBC platforms for another seven years.”

The long-standing partnership between NBC Sports and NASCAR dates to 2001, when NBC broadcast the second half of the season, including the Championship, for six seasons as part of a joint venture. NBC Sports and NASCAR partnered again with a 10-year agreement beginning in 2015 and running through the upcoming 2024 season. The new agreement begins in 2025.

In the ninth season of the current agreement, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock delivered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.47 million viewers across 20 races, up vs the comparable coverage in 2022 (2.45 million viewers), according to data provided by the Nielsen Company and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports PR