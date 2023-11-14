Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Ryan Newman

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a Safety penalty issued on Oct. 25, 2023 to driver Ryan Newman in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 8.3.2.A Driver Responsibilities; 14.3.1.1.A&F Driver Protective Clothing/Equipment. The penalty issued was a $10,000 fine.
Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:
- That the Appellant violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice.
- That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.
In reaching the above decision, the panel provided the following explanation: “We reached this conclusion because it was demonstrated that he didn’t wear the proper safety equipment during practice and qualifying. In the absence of a specific fine for the infraction, we listened to NASCAR’s description for how they arrived at the $10,000 penalty. However, the panel suggests NASCAR establish a policy that all safety violations have a published range.”
The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:
- Mr. Dixon Johnston
- Mr. Hunter Nickell
- Mr. Steve York
