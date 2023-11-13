LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ Announces Ben Beshore as No. 42 Crew Chief

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today named Ben Beshore as the crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek, who recently signed on to drive the Club’s No. 42 Toyota NASCAR Cup Series entry in 2024.

Beshore, 42, has proven success in every series he has worked within. The York, Pa., native began his career in NASCAR shortly after earning an engineering degree from Virginia Tech. He joined Roush Fenway Racing, (now RFK), in 2007 as a race engineer. He moved over to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2014, to become the race engineer for NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch until 2018. In 2019, Beshore moved to the JGR Xfinity Series team where he worked with multiple drivers as the crew chief for the No. 18 series entry and then the No. 20 Toyota with driver Harrison Burton.

In 2021, Beshore was promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series to work as the crew chief for Kyle Busch. The duo won their first race of the season for JGR – the exhibition Busch Clash at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His success with Busch includes three series wins, 23 top-five, and 39 top-10 finishes in 71 races. In 2023, Beshore became the Xfinity Series crew chief for the young John Hunter Nemechek at JGR.

“I’m excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and continue working with John Hunter in the Cup Series - we had so much success last season. I’m looking forward to helping build this program into a perennial contender that can compete at the highest level possible each and every week.”

Nemechek agrees his chemistry with Beshore will continue to breed future success.

“The partnership between driver and crew chief requires a type of chemistry that is hard to find,” said Nemechek. “As a driver, if you're lucky enough to find a crew chief that you mesh with as well as Ben and I do, you do everything possible to stick together. I look forward to building on our competitive partnership and fighting for more wins and championships.”

If anyone knows how important chemistry is with a crew chief, its Jimmie Johnson.

“The driver-crew chief relationship is something I know well and it's such an important part of the performance foundation,” said Johnson. “We are so thankful to see Ben join the Club. His experience with John Hunter and Toyota will help us with the transition and his on-track experience will elevate us in so many ways. I have learned that Ben is a highly focused person and that he believes in the future potential of an organization that is going through a lot of change. He’s a great fit.”

Beshore’s role within the organization is effective immediately.

