LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Thoughts: Pretty solid run for you today, you hung inside the top-15 a lot. How would you describe your day?

“I thought it was pretty good. It was a good way to cap off the year, and I don't want to say graduate, but just know that I can run with a lot of these guys. We've had a bit of a dry spell here in this No. 42 car, so it was good to give these guys a good run. The No. 43 car was really fast, they just were kind of hurt on track position obviously there with their call. But I thought the No. 42 car was a top-15 car, I just kind of slid through my box a little bit and cost us a few spots. We just didn't fire off as good as what we needed probably. I think we had a good long run car, just needed a little more.”

Reflecting on your time with LEGACY M.C., how have they helped prepare you for your full-time run next year? How good of an experience has this been for you?

"It's been great honestly. I checked all my boxes per se. I've had a little bit of everything. I've had good performances like today, had days really good, had days really bad, and far in between. You know, it's been a lot of fun to get to learn this car and some of the characteristics and what it takes to run here on Sunday. Laps are so valuable."