Sunday, Nov 05

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 22ND

FINISH: 19TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Thoughts: Pretty solid run for you today, you hung inside the top-15 a lot. How would you describe your day?

“I thought it was pretty good. It was a good way to cap off the year, and I don't want to say graduate, but just know that I can run with a lot of these guys. We've had a bit of a dry spell here in this No. 42 car, so it was good to give these guys a good run. The No. 43 car was really fast, they just were kind of hurt on track position obviously there with their call. But I thought the No. 42 car was a top-15 car, I just kind of slid through my box a little bit and cost us a few spots. We just didn't fire off as good as what we needed probably. I think we had a good long run car, just needed a little more.”

Reflecting on your time with LEGACY M.C., how have they helped prepare you for your full-time run next year? How good of an experience has this been for you?

"It's been great honestly. I checked all my boxes per se. I've had a little bit of everything. I've had good performances like today, had days really good, had days really bad, and far in between. You know, it's been a lot of fun to get to learn this car and some of the characteristics and what it takes to run here on Sunday. Laps are so valuable."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Allways Rewards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 7TH

FINISH: 20TH

DRIVER POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones' Post-Race Thoughts: “Just an okay day and it just didn’t end up really good. I wish we could have finished it off better, but it was a good season overall. We just have to execute. Thank you to our friends at Chevrolet and Allegiant for everything.”

LMC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

