Transcripts: Ross Chastain - Victory Lane - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Ross, tell us what this day means to you. No one does this, beats the Championship 4.

ROSS CHASTAIN: Has it never happened?

Q. I don't believe so.

ROSS CHASTAIN: I don't believe it's ever happened. We did something else that's never been done before. For everyone on this team, this vision for Trackhouse and what this was was goals like this. They were lofty. It started with AdventHealth and the Moose Lodge believing in me, coming over to Trackhouse. Then Kubota, Jockey coming onboard.

Obviously next year with Busch Light, I couldn't think of anything I would want to do more, is to try to be like Kevin Harvick. Racing him early in the race was bucket list little kid in me, racing that 2005 game, I drove as the 29 GM Goodwrench car. Now I'm driving a Chevy for GM to Victory Lane, a Camaro.

I am beside myself that we were able to do that. That last caution we were really tight. It saved us. Phil Surgen and this group at Trackhouse, all of our GM support staff, sim staff, everybody came up with a way to make this thing turn, and we drove off into the sunset.

NASCAR PR