2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Fast Facts

Driver Champion: Ryan Blaney

Team: No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney has won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship (2023).

Blaney is the 36th different driver all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series to win a championship.

Blaney finished second in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway to claim the 2023 title.

In 36 starts this season, Blaney has put up three wins, eight top fives and 18 top 10s.

During the Playoffs this season, Blaney has produced two wins, four top fives, and six top 10s.

Ryan Blaney from High Point, North Carolina, is the 11th NASCAR Cup Series champion from the state of North Carolina; Buck Baker (Charlotte) Dale Earnhardt (Kannapolis) Bobby Isaac (Catawba), Dale Jarrett (Hickory), Ned Jarrett (Newton), Lee Petty (Randleman), Richard Petty (Randleman), Herb Thomas (Olivia), Rex White (Taylorsville), Benny Parsons (Ellerbe).

Owner Champion: Roger Penske, Team Penske

This is Team Penske’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series driver championship - Brad Keselowski, 2012; Joey Logano, 2018, 2022; Ryan Blaney, 2023 – sixth-most all-time in the series.

This is Team Penske’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series owner championship - Brad Keselowski, 2012; Joey Logano, 2018, 2022; Ryan Blaney, 2023 – sixth-most all-time in the series.

This is Team Penske’s 10th NASCAR national series owner championship (four Cup: 2012, 2018, 2022, 2023 and six Xfinity: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021) – fourth-most all-time.

Team Penske has led 10 different drivers to Victory Lane for a total of 139 NASCAR Cup Series wins – Mark Donahue, Bobby Allison, Rusty Wallace, Jeremy Mayfield, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric.

Team Penske started their NASCAR Cup Series program in 1972, making their series debut at Riverside International Raceway with driver Mark Donahue.

Crew Chief Champion: Jonathan Hassler

Jonathan Hassler, from Greencastle, Indiana, has won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship (2023) with driver Ryan Blaney.

Hassler is the 43rd different NASCAR Cup Series crew chief to win a championship in the series.

Hassler has three career NASCAR Cup Series wins – all with driver Ryan Blaney.