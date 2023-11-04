Transcript: Grant Enfinger - Pit Road Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Grant, both Ben Rhodes and Rich Lushes thanked you for racing them clean in that last part of the race. As you replay the last lap, what could you have done different?

GRANT ENFINGER: I don't know. It was just the original green-white-checkered there where we went four wide, Ben gassed it up there on the bottom, drove us in the 19 and tore up our truck and then we had to restart from 22nd there. That's kind of what ended our run. Obviously we got close there at the end.

I don't know, maybe if he didn't have such a run down the back straightaway, but I needed to get under him to make that pass.

Yeah, I don't know. It's a shame that the championship came down to a race like that with 15 green-white-checkereds or whatever it was right there, 30 laps extra.

I feel like we did everything we could to win this race and just kind of got used up right there.

Championship racing, it's just incredibly unfortunate to end GMS Racing like this. I really felt like we had that championship in grasp, and to be honest with you, I don't know if I'd have done anything different. Just wasn't meant to be.

NASCAR PR