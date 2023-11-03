Friday, Nov 03

RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Nov 03 0
RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway... In 135 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Ryan Newman was victorious in the 2017 Spring event. Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships.

 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway... RCR has three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins by three different drivers at Phoenix Raceway: Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Kevin Harvick (2006). The victory by Sadler ended a 91-race winless streak, while Bowyer led the most laps (120 of 200) on the way to the Winner's Circle. The win by Harvick was one of nine victories he claimed on the way to his second Xfinity Series title with RCR.   

 

Catch the Action on Saturday... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, November 4, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on USA and NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

Follow Sunday’s Action at Phoenix Raceway... The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, November 5, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  
 

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway... Austin Dillon has 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth in November 2018. Dillon finished 16th at Phoenix Raceway earlier this year after starting 30th. Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, has 11 starts at the 1.0-mile oval in the Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016. Dillon has three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway.

 

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet... Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy in the season finale event at Phoenix Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. NASCAR drivers have raced more than 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

 

Meet Dillon...  Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler at 11 a.m. Local Time on Saturday to greet race fans in the Fan Midway. Stop by and pick up new RCR gear. Additionally, Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Display in the Fan Midway on behalf of Coca-Cola at 11:30 a.m. Local Time on Saturday.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it, or you don’t. The last few years Phoenix Raceway has seen changes and I think it’s made the track more challenging and that makes it fun for drivers. Phoenix Raceway could be a good place for the No. 3 Get Bioethanol team on Sunday. We have a long practice on Friday, and I feel if we can get a good starting position on Saturday, we’ll be in position to end the season on a high note.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway… Kyle Busch made his first Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Cup Series start in 2005, scoring a respectable eighth-place finish in a Chevrolet. Busch has three victories at the Avondale, Ariz.-based track: 2005 (fall), 2018 (fall) and 2019 (spring). His most impressive victory came in the 2019 event where he led the most laps (177 of 312) and finished with an average running position of 2.02 – best of all drivers. Busch is the youngest NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Phoenix Raceway (20 years, 6 months, and 11 days). Busch (1,190) and Kevin Harvick (1,699) are the only drivers to lead over 1,000 laps all-time at Phoenix Raceway. Busch owns four poles in Cup Series competition at Phoenix Raceway, tied with Ryan Newman for the most all-time. He captured the top starting position in 2006 (spring), 2012 (fall), 2016 (spring) and 2019 (fall). Busch enters the final race of the 2023 Cup Series season 13th in the driver standings, 22 points outside the top-10.

 

Did You Know? Busch scored an eighth-place finish earlier this spring (March 12, 2023) at Phoenix Raceway, marking his fourth consecutive top-10 at the 1.0-mile desert oval. He claimed his 26th top-10 in 36 starts at the Arizona track, giving the driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet a top-10 finish in 72.22 percent of the total starts at Phoenix.

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What is the key to running well at Phoenix Raceway? Does the car need to turn well in the center of the corner and be good on exit?

“I would say the keys to running well at Phoenix Raceway are having grip and being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car, where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit, that’s hugely important because that makes up all your lap time."

 

How critical are managing the restarts at Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway restarts are fun. They’re challenging, but fun. You know you have that big, wide front straightaway where the dogleg is that you can go all the way to the flat down on the apron and be five, six, seven wide or whatever and then you have to funnel down into a two-wide turn. That gets a little dicey but you know it’s cool when you can run different lines and be out of the crowd a little bit and make some passes on some restarts and get some positions on that. I’ve been fortunate to be fast on some restarts in years past and that helps me get some spots right off the bat on a restart. And then you settle in line and you go racing from there.”  
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro SS at Phoenix Raceway... Sheldon Creed has four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, capturing his best finish of third earlier this spring behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. Creed has four NASCAR Truck Series starts on his resume at the track, earning one win, two top-five and three top-10 results. In 2020, the Alpine, California native led 27 laps on the way to claiming the race victory and the Truck Series championship.

 

Season In Review... Through 32 races in the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Creed has posted six top-five (including four second-place results) and 14 top-10 finishes in his sophomore campaign. The 26-year-old also claimed his first career Xfinity Series pole position at Portland International Raceway in June.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading to Phoenix Raceway?

“I look forward to getting to Phoenix Raceway and ending our season strong with the No. 2 Whelen team. This season has had ups and downs, but I've enjoyed my time working with the guys on my team and we want to finish well. I was successful at Phoenix in the Truck Series and we had a good result earlier this spring in the Xfinity car. Hopefully with the 50 minute practice session, we will make our Chevrolet even stronger and get a good starting position for the race."

 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Hill has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of seventh earlier this spring while piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. In addition, Hill has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway, notching one pole (2019) and one top-10 result (2021).

 

Looking Back at the 2023... With 32 races complete in the 2023 Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has captured four wins, 16 top-five (50%), and 23 top-10 (71.9%) finishes in his sophomore season. In addition, the Winston, Georgia native started from the pole position four times and claimed the regular season championship title.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading to Phoenix Raceway?

“Most importantly, I want to finish this season strong with my Richard Childress Racing team. We have had a really good year with our No. 21 group. To win four races, the regular season championship, and finish 50% of the races inside the top-five are all things to be proud of. It's disappointing to not be racing for a championship this weekend, but that doesn't take away from all the positives that have come from this year. From year one to year two, we made strides and I don't see any reason why we wouldn't be able to take another step forward next year. The goal for this weekend is to have a solid practice, qualifying well, and have a shot at winning the race on Saturday. It would be nice to end the season the same way we started it."

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« VIDEO: NBC Sports broadcast crew Dale Earnhardt Jr, Rick Allen, Jeff Burton Preview Cup Series Championship
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.