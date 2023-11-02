Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Phoenix Raceway media center on Friday, Nov. 3, following NASCAR Cup Series practice.
Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Phoenix Raceway media center on Saturday, Nov. 4, following NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.
PUSHING THROUGH THE PLAYOFFS: Kyle Larson won two of the three opening round races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs (the Round of 16 at Darlington Raceway and the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway). With his victory at Vegas, the driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was the first to lock into this year’s Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. In the playoffs, he has the best average running position (7.62) and most laps run in the top five (1,594). Larson won the Cup Series championship in 2021 in his only year transferring to the final round (before 2023). Should he win the 2023 title, Larson would become the 18th driver to win multiple Cup Series championships.
MOVEMENT FROM MARTINSVILLE: In the second-to-last race of the season, Larson led the way for the Hendrick Motorsports quartet at Martinsville Speedway. He started from the fifth position and just missed out on stage points in the opening 130 laps. Crew chief Cliff Daniels made a strategy call on lap 325 for fuel only that helped his driver gain track position to restart from the top six. Over the closing 168-lap green-flag run, Larson maintained a position in the top 10, ultimately finishing sixth for his 17th top-10 finish of the season. The result gives Larson an average finish of 3.00 in the last three Martinsville races.
CHAMPIONSHIP 4: This weekend, the 31-year-old Larson will battle for the championship against Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. The Elk Grove, California, driver is the only previously crowned Cup Series champion as he seeks his second claim of the sport’s ultimate title. In comparison to Larson's championship competitors, he proves to be the most seasoned driver of the four in almost every Cup Series career statistical category with the most starts (330), poles (16), wins (23), runner-up finishes (34), top-five finishes (103), top-10s (163), stage wins (50) and laps led (7,556). When ranking the Championship 4 drivers through 35 starts this season, Larson leads the pack in laps led (1,127) and is tied with Byron for most top fives (14) and stage wins (eight). He also holds the second-most wins (four), behind Byron (six). Ranked amongst the Championship 4 through nine races in the playoffs, Larson has led the most laps (503), earned the most stage wins (five) and is tied for the most wins (two).
PUT TO THE TEST IN PHOENIX: Larson (2021) and Byron (2023) are the only drivers in the Championship 4 to have visited victory lane at Phoenix in the Cup Series. In the spring, the No. 5 HendrickCars.com driver won the pole position and led a race-high 201 laps en route to his seventh top-five finish at Phoenix. Larson has finished in the top 10 in eight of the last nine races at the Avondale, Arizona, facility. The 1-mile venue is tied with four other tracks for his most top-five finishes (seven) and is in a three-way tie for his most top 10s (11) by track. In the Next Gen era (since 2022), Larson ranks second in laps led (203) and laps run in the top five (585) at Phoenix.
IN 2023: This season, Larson has four victories (April wins at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville, a September triumph at Darlington and an October win at Las Vegas). He also won in the series’ historic return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race. Larson has led the most laps of all drivers (1,127) and is in a three-way tie along with teammate Byron for the most top-five finishes this season (14). He is in a four-way tie for the fourth-most top-10 finishes (17), ranks third for the most laps run in the top five (3,778), second for most laps run in the top 10 (5,613) and has the third-best average running position (10.97).
TITLE TOWN FLASHBACK: In the 2021 Cup Series championship race, Larson won the pole position and led a race-high 107 laps. However, when a caution came out with 30 laps to go, he was running fourth among the four title-eligible drivers. When the lights were the brightest, the No. 5 HendrickCars.com pit crew delivered with a stellar four tires and fuel stop that launched Larson to the lead for what would be the last restart of the race. Larson led the final 28 laps to score the 14th championship for Hendrick Motorsports and the first for himself and Daniels (as a crew chief). The No. 5 crew chief was also part of the 2016 championship-winning No. 48 team as a race engineer for Jimmie Johnson.
FOUR TIRES FAST: Going into the last race of the season, the No. 5 HendrickCars.com pit crew has the second-fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.071 seconds. The team’s five-man pit crew consists of Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), R.J. Barnette (tire carrier), Brandon Harder (fueler), Brandon Johnson (jackman) and Calvin Teague (rear-tire changer).
