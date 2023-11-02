Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on competing for a second championship at Phoenix Raceway: "I’m excited to go to Phoenix (Raceway) and hopefully have a good run. We were okay there last year from what I remember. We were decent on the long run and not great on the short run. In the spring, we were good on the short run and not very good on the long run, so I don’t know what we will have going on there. Regardless, we’ve had speed this season. We are in the final four, so we’ve got a shot at the championship."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's plan for championship weekend at Phoenix: "Our mindset is really to execute a good weekend. Starting with unloading on Friday, getting the car through tech and on track for practice. We really want to execute a good practice to get (Kyle) Larson’s Chevy comfortable. Of course, we want it to be fast. I think the best combination is going to be having a good car that has speed and good drivability. You’ve got to have a lot of versatility built into your car. We look to make good changes ahead of qualifying on Saturday, once we have a better idea of what is needed for race day. Our goal is to stay focused at each step along the way. Hopefully, that will set us up for a good day on Sunday."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he values most about his team: "They're top notch. Just a really good group. I enjoy going to work with them each week. There’s not a lot of ego. They enjoy having fun, putting in the work and showing up prepared. Ultimately, as a teammate and a competitor, that’s all I can ask for. If we are all showing up and we are as best prepared as we can be and go and give it our best effort each week, that’s all I can ask for from my side. I try to give that back to them as well. I think we all know each other well enough at this point that when we show up we are going to give it our best effort and give it our all. I don’t question that out of them and they don’t question that out of me."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the keys to performing well at Phoenix: "The corners are quite a bit different, so getting those as similar as you can is key. Having comfort and security on corner entry, with good center turn and drive off is also important. The fact that the corner entries are significantly different make it challenging, but that's also what makes it fun and unique."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Phoenix: "I wanted this opportunity bad and I wanted it really bad for our team. We have all worked so hard for the chance to run for a championship and we have as good of a chance as anyone. We’ve worked hard this week to get ready between going over data, film and time at the Chevy sim. We’ve done all we can to prepare here before we get to Phoenix (Raceway). Being able to have a full 50-minute practice session is nice though, so we can really work on some changes and be even more prepared for Sunday. It will be about maximizing every chance we have and I am confident that we will be at our best on Sunday."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset of racing for a NASCAR Cup Series championship: "This is about capitalizing on the opportunity. The opportunity to run for a championship at the top level of motorsports in North America is what we dream of doing. I know the whole team feels the same way. We’re going to put our full effort into it and we will know that after the race Sunday, we will have put everything we have on the line. There will be no regrets. We have an amazing team, pit crew and support system back at the shop. We’re going to use every ounce of intelligence, effort and athleticism that we have to make it happen."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at his home track on the Cup Series circuit: "Phoenix Raceway is obviously super special to me since it’s my home track. I had a good run here in 2016 and just haven’t been able to find the same speed, so it’s been circled on my calendar since then. Honestly, a good run this weekend would just mean a lot in general with how this season has gone for us. Getting the ship righted for 2024 is important but we have to be mindful of our teammates and how the championship race is going. There are a lot of different variables at play this weekend. We will just have to do what we can and maximize our opportunities on Sunday."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Phoenix this Sunday: "This track is a special place for Alex (Bowman) and running well is something we all strive for on any weekend, but this track in specific is one we put a lot of emphasis on. It has a lot of challenges that our team is working hard to figure out in the simulator and using our notes from our top-10 run in the spring. I think that is something that just helps our team stay focused on getting the small details right before we show up at the racetrack. Luckily, we get a full 50-minute practice session to help make any adjustments that Alex needs ahead of qualifying and the race. I feel good about our weekend and hopefully, we can contend at the end."