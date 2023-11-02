No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Phoenix Season Finale Advance

You nearly won at Martinsville last weekend after leading 66 laps. How did it feel to almost bring home the win in what could be your last Cup Series start at Martinsville? “I’m still on my game. I’ll go out knowing I can still compete at the top of the highest level. That one stung, though. My whole family was there to support me and I really wanted to get my 10 guys and Stewart-Haas to victory lane one last time. I wanted it for everyone who has supported me and believed in me.” How do you feel heading to Phoenix this weekend? “Hopefully it feels like a celebration. I’ll have some family and friends come out to see me race and I hope it feels like a celebration of the many incredible years at the top level. It’s bittersweet, but I’m excited for the weekend and excited for the next adventure. I just have a lot of joy and gratitude heading into this weekend. It would be awesome to unload a fast car and cap it off with a solid run like we’ve had the last two weekends.” How do you reflect on your time at Stewart-Haas Racing? “It’s been great. Obviously, as a racecar driver and as a competitor, you always want more. I would have loved to have won more races and won a championship. That’s what I went over there for. I have won some races, so I’m proud of that and we’ve had a lot of success, but I think at the end of the day that’s temporary. The friendships that I’ve made, the relationships that I’ve made, all of that will last forever and I’m grateful for that. I really am. I’m very grateful for the six years that I’ve showed up to work every day there and they treat me like family. I feel extremely close to all of the employees over there and they brought me in with welcoming arms when I showed up in 2018 and it has been a really fun ride ever since.” This is the last race of your fulltime Cup Series career. How do you want to be remembered in the series? “Just as a genuine person, honestly. The wins and all of that stuff, that’s all temporary, it really is. I had to learn this the hard way, but you don’t gain happiness and satisfaction from going to victory lane. You gain momentary joy, but it’s not long-lasting. As soon as that weekend is over, you immediately are focused on the next week and wanting to go do it again and, if you don’t, the next week if you finish 25th you’re mad and you’re bummed out and you’re disappointed and so that cycle of emotions I’ve come to realize is very temporary. But what is lasting is friendships and people you care about and doing things that you enjoy with people you enjoy. And so, for me, that’s what I want to keep doing. I want to keep working. I want to get up in the morning with a purpose. I want to go do something. I want to try and make somebody else better. For 40 years of my life, I’ve focused on just me. I’ve served myself and worried about what’s best for me and what’s best for my career and all of those things, so as I look to the future, I want to make sure that I’m focusing on trying to help others achieve their goals. From what I’ve heard in talking to a lot of people and reading a lot of books about people’s next chapter in life, that’s typically how you get the most satisfaction, trying to figure out how to serve others.” Do you regret coming back fulltime this year? “Not one bit. I have zero regrets because I know that it was the right decision. It was the right decision for the race team. It was the right decision for Smithfield and it was the right decision for me and my family. We’ve gotten to experience some things. Obviously, I wanted more success and more wins, absolutely. But, man, we have gotten to do some awesome things as a family. We’ve gotten to do some cool trips, experience different things. Honestly, the (NASCAR Xfinity Series) race win at Sonoma wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t come back this year. As insignificant as it would seem to many people, winning that Xfinity race at Sonoma with my family there with me and, the next week was our off week, which allowed us to really just enjoy it and celebrate it. And my wife and kids were in victory lane – we really cherished it. We soaked it all in. That moment, several other moments throughout the year like that, we would have never had and I do not regret one minute of this season. There have been trials, absolutely. But who doesn’t go through trials in life? I didn’t expect this year to be easy. I knew it would be a challenge. I knew that there would be ups and downs, but I signed up for it and I don’t regret one minute.” TSC PR