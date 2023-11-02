TEAM CHEVY NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP RACE ADVANCE: Phoenix Raceway

QUOTABLE QUOTES ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 With one race to go, how do you look at your season? "We've had a good season. We got back to victory lane, had a good run in the playoffs, and made improvements throughout the season. You have to remember that it wasn't that long ago that I was battling every week just to even get to the track (laughs). We have a great crew, great support from everyone at Trackhouse and our partners, and that's all you can ask for. I'm getting to live my dream everyday by driving the No. 1 Chevy for Trackhouse with a great group of people." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Phoenix Raceway: “I’m excited to go to Phoenix (Raceway) and hopefully have a good run. We were okay there (Phoenix Raceway) last year from what I remember. We were decent on the long run and not great on the short run. In the spring, we were good on the short run and not very good on the long run, so I don’t know what we will have going on there. Regardless, we’ve had speed this season. We are in the final four, so we’ve got a shot at the Championship.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at Phoenix Raceway: “Our mindset is really to execute a good weekend. Starting with unloading on Friday, getting the car through tech and on track for practice. We really want to execute a good practice to get (Kyle) Larson’s Chevy comfortable. Of course, we want it to be fast. I think the best combination is going to be having a good car that has speed and good drivability. You’ve got to have a lot of versatility built into your car. We look to make good changes ahead of qualifying on Saturday, once we have a better idea of what is needed for race day. Our goal is to stay focused at each step along the way and hopefully that will set us up for a good day on Sunday.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 What is the key to running well at Phoenix? Does the car need to turn well in the center of the corner and be good on exit? “I would say the key to running well at Phoenix is just having grip. Obviously being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit that’s hugely important because that just makes up all your lap time.” How critical are managing the restarts at Phoenix? “Phoenix restarts are fun; they’re challenging but fun. You know you have that big, wide front straightaway where the dogleg is that you can go all the way to the flat down on the apron and be five, six, seven wide or whatever and then you have to funnel down into a two-wide turn. That gets a little dicey but you know it’s cool when you can run different lines and kind of be out of the crowd a little bit and make some passes on some restarts and get some positions on that. I’ve been fortunate to be fast on some restarts in years past and that kind of helps me get some spots right off the bat on a restart. And then you kind of settle in line and you go racing from there.” CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 This is a big weekend for you in the Truck Series, but as you look ahead to your final Cup Series start with LEGACY M.C., what are some of the biggest takeaways that you can bring into your first full-time season next year? "I’m very excited, this is a big weekend I feel I’ve worked my whole career for. To be able to race in the Cup Series and know I’ll be in a Cup car full time after this weekend, but to also fight for a championship and do both in the same weekend is something I am very grateful and thankful for everyone that’s helped and pushed to get me here. It has been a great experience to be able to work with both LEGACY M.C. and Niece Motorsports this weekend and this year as a whole! We learned a lot this season and I am thankful knowing that I can have this experience heading into 2024, but am laser-focused on the task at hand." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT ALLWAYS REWARDS CAMARO ZL1 "Phoenix is a good track, obviously finishing out the season here, and we want to go out on a good note and have a strong run going into the off-season. Obviously, the guys competing in the championship will be tough to go up against, but I think overall we should have a decent day in Phoenix with our Allegiant Allways Rewards Chevrolet team, and then go into our offseason strong." CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST Give an evaluation of how your season has gone. “I definitely think that the back half of our season was better than the start, just with how far we’ve come as a group and what we’ve learned. I think that we have learned what we expect out of one another and the things that we want. I’m just excited that I’ve been able to work with this group of guys. I’m happy with how we’ve done things the last half of the year. I think that if we could start the season over, we would be playoff contenders and we would be going into Phoenix as a part of the Championship 4.” Phoenix is a unique racetrack, do you like racing there? “I do like Phoenix. I’m excited to go there in a KBM truck. It seems like every track that we’ve gone to has been significantly better than what I’ve had in previous years there. Phoenix is a cool track and I like racing it. I’m excited to see what it’s like in a KBM truck. What does it take to have a fast truck at Phoenix? “You have to have your truck turning good. You don’t want to be tight. My crew chief, Jimmy Villeneuve, has said that we haven’t been tight all year long, so I don’t expect it to be tight at Phoenix. I’m looking forward to it and excited about it.” How do you feel being one of the drivers to race in the final race for KBM? “I’ve definitely thought about it. I’m the last full-time KBM driver that there’s going to be at KBM. I just want to go out there and deliver a good race for KBM in the final race. I want to make the bossman and everyone else who has put their hard work, sweat, and tears into this proud. It’s my job to go out there and run well and win. " CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 NAPA AUTOCARE SILVERADO RST On entering the season finale at Phoenix: “This race team and everyone at MHR deserved to be fighting for a championship this week, but we’re looking forward to another opportunity to race for another win. We’ve had a really strong year with three wins and making the run that we did in the playoffs. Our NAPA Auto Care team was really consistent with the speed we’ve shown all season and all playoffs. It’d be great to end the season on a strong note and get back to victory lane one more time heading into the offseason.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Now that you've made it to Phoenix, what is it going to take to win the championship on Friday night? “I’d say the biggest thing for our group is just don’t beat ourselves. We have had great trucks all year and there’s been winning speed at a good amount of races. I feel like even though we might not have been the best truck at Gateway, we were a top-three truck at the end of it, and when we turned around to Milwaukee, I feel that no question we had the best truck out there. Gateway and Milwaukee aren’t exactly like Phoenix, but there are some characteristics there that translate well between the three. We’re taking the same truck that we ran with at Milwaukee, and I don’t think that there’s been too much of a change in the truck package and from the racetrack as a whole to where we know what to expect. It’ll be the same tire, and our guys have been preparing so much for this race. I’m going into this weekend with the mentality of we need to win this race to secure the deal. And I am confident in our team that we will have a Champion Power Equipment Chevy that can contend on Friday night.” How special would it be to send GMS Racing off by delivering them a championship in the team's last race? “That is certainly what everybody desires. I know for Jeff and I personally, we both feel like we owe a lot to Maury and Spencer Gallagher, Mike Beam, and Ron Booth. They have been a big part of my career and gave me my first big break in the ARCA Series back in 2014. But not only that, they’ve given so much to the series as a whole. They’ve been so good and have helped so many drivers, teams, and crew chiefs along the way and it would be very special to get them one last championship in their final race. We want to send them off the right way for sure, but at the end of the day the guys that we are racing against want it too. I feel like we are in a position with our organization and the speed of our trucks that if we do everything right, I think we can beat the other three guys at their best. That’s been our focus to control everything we can control on our end. Now if we stumble some and show up with a top-five truck, we might need some help. But that’s not the mentality we’re going into it with.” RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST As you look back on your rookie season, how would you assess how your year has gone? "I think this year, full of trials and tribulations has been rocky and testing for us in the first half of the season. But I'd say that the back-half of the year has been really strong for us. We've been completing races and getting top-10s and gaining spots in points along the way. I've been improving a lot as a driver and as a young man. Hopefully we can have one last good weekend with GMS to have a send-off where we can compete for the win with our Wendell Scott Foundation team, and hopefully Grant (Enfinger) can bring home the championship for everybody." What are you going to miss the most about racing with GMS? "The biggest thing I am going to miss about GMS Racing will be the people. I haven't even been here for a full calendar year yet, but the relationships I've built outside of just strictly professional wise have been great. They've helped me with everything - working on my personal car, putting stuff together at my house, and supporting me in all of my races; whether that be at the Late Model track or at the dirt track, or even in my Xfinity Series races. I've learned that at GMS in particular, everybody here is a true racer, but at the same time it has all been one big family. And I will always be thankful for that." JAKE GARCIA, NO. 35 QUANTA SERVICES SILVERADO RST On wrapping up his rookie season: “It’s been a fun year and I’ve been able to get a lot of experience racing at all these tracks for the first time and seeing so many different situations. I have to thank everyone at MHR, our partners at Quanta Services and Adaptive One. After going to so many different tracks, it’s nice to finish the year at Phoenix since I was able to race there last year. We had a really fast Chevrolet at Gateway and Milwaukee earlier this year, both flat tracks, so hopefully that will translate to Phoenix this week so we can end the season on a positive note.” DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 GMS RACING SILVERADO RST What has been your favorite moment about racing with GMS in the three years you have been here? "My favorite memory with GMS Racing is probably from when we won at Berlin Raceway in the ARCA Series. Either that or when we finished third last year at Daytona. Both were great memories for me. Berlin was really cool; we dominated the whole race and I remember Chad Bryant trying to teach me how to do a burnout over the radio. I remember banging it off the rev limiter and I had already unplugged my radio, and he was screaming at me to shift to second gear. I didn't look like I was very experienced in the burnout department, but that was just a cool memory that I had of that win at Berlin." As you look towards next season, what have you learned this year that can prepare you for your second year in trucks? "Man, just having the experience of running 23 truck races is going to be huge. Hopefully we will have success next year. Having Grant as a teammate this year and being able to lean off him as well as Rajah with both of us being rookies was very important. We didn't have the year that we wanted, but definitely learned a lot and gained a bunch of valuable experience that can help our journey to win some races next year." JACK WOOD, NO. 51 RUBBIN’ IS RACING SILVERADO RST You showed speed in the ARCA race earlier this year at Phoenix. Does that excite you for this race? “When you go to a place that you’ve run well at, it gets you excited about going back. Of all the tracks on the Truck Series schedule, Phoenix is the track that I’ve been to the most. It was close to home growing up and I got the chance to race there in an ARCA West car a couple times with my family. Of all the races on the schedule, I’ve probably looked forward to this one the most. Obviously, with this being the last race under the KBM banner, it has motivated me more to go out and get the last win in the last race for the organization. I’m excited about going there, our sim stuff has gone well and we’ve had speed there in the past as an organization.” Will doing double duty and getting extra track time driving the ARCA car benefit you this weekend? “I think it will help. I will end up with around 100 minutes of practice. When I’ve ran the ARCA car before a truck race it has helped knock the rust off and helps me fire off better on the short run in the truck. I’m lucky to be able to get in the No. 28 ARCA car, I think we will have a good shot at it there and hopefully it will be a good confidence builder going into the truck race that night.”