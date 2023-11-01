2023 NCS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway II

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Moving On: Sunday's event at Phoenix Raceway will mark Carson Hocevar's final NASCAR Cup Series start for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™. Hocevar was tabbed to drive the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet in nine races towards the end of the season, and has since been picked up for a full-time opportunity to compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2024. LEGACY M.C. is thankful to Hocevar for his role in the team's season, and wishes him all the best as he races on Sundays next year.

Thank you Chevrolet: The season finale will close the chapter on LEGACY M.C.'s relationship with its current manufacturer partner, Chevrolet. The longstanding relationship with GM and Chevrolet has lasted for several years through previous iterations of the team, and over the years the partnership has produced several moments of success. While a new chapter lies ahead, our team will forever be grateful for the relationships made and a winning history with our friends at Chevrolet.

On the Horizon: 2024 will bring several exciting changes to the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB organization, including a transition to its future manufacturer, Toyota, along with the addition of John Hunter Nemechek, who will pilot the No. 42 entry on a full-time basis in his return to the Cup Series. It is shaping up to be a great off season for the team, and all sights are on a successful effort of racing next year.

Championship Hopeful: It's a big weekend for Hocevar as he will contend for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship on Friday night. This season has been a breakout year for the 20-year-old, where he has picked up four wins along the way. Carson earned his first-career win at Texas Motor Speedway, and followed that performance up with victories at Nashville Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. His No. 42 Niece Motorsports team has led the series in the win column, and this will be his first Championship 4 appearance. Drivers he will be competing against include GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger, TRICON Garage's Corey Heim, and ThorSport Racing's Ben Rhodes. The CRAFTSMAN 150 will go green at 10:00 PM ET with coverage shown live on FS1.

Luke at Phoenix: Luke Lambert has called the shots for 19 NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway during his career as a crew chief dating back to 2011. Lambert guided Ryan Newman to the victory in the spring race of 2017, and has notched a total of three top-fives and four top-10 finishes along the way. His success doesn't stop in the Cup Series however, as in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Lambert's drivers have won twice - with the first being Elliott Sadler in the spring of 2012, and the second being Noah Gragson in the spring of last year. Back in March, the No. 42 team finished 29th in the "Valley of the Sun".

Carson Appearances: Fans attending the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race will have three opportunities to meet LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet:

NCTS Championship 4 Q&A Session | Friday, Nov. 3rd: Hocevar will join his fellow Championship 4 contenders on the stage located in the Phoenix Raceway Infield Fan Zone to discuss the Truck Series finale on Friday from 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM local time.

Hocevar will join his fellow Championship 4 contenders on the stage located in the Phoenix Raceway Infield Fan Zone to discuss the Truck Series finale on Friday from 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM local time. Team Chevy Stage Q&A Session | Saturday, Nov. 4th: Located in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone, Hocevar will answer fans' questions at the Team Chevy display on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 10:45 AM local time.

Located in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone, Hocevar will answer fans' questions at the Team Chevy display on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 10:45 AM local time. LEGACY M.C. Merchandise Rig Autograph Session | Sunday, Nov. 5th: Carson will sign autographs at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM local time.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: This is a big weekend for you in the Truck Series, but as you look ahead to your final Cup Series start with LEGACY M.C., what are some of the biggest takeaways that you can bring into your first full-time season next year?

"I’m very excited, this is a big weekend I feel I’ve worked my whole career for. To be able to race in the Cup Series and know I’ll be in a Cup car full time after this weekend, but to also fight for a championship and do both in the same weekend is something I am very grateful and thankful for everyone that’s helped and pushed to get me here. It has been a great experience to be able to work with both LEGACY M.C. and Niece Motorsports this weekend and this year as a whole! We learned a lot this season and I am thankful knowing that I can have this experience heading into 2024, but am laser-focused on the task at hand."