Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has made 11 NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway where he has earned one win, one pole award, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 93 laps.

Hemric has earned six top five and 18 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season. “Throughout the season you go through a lot and I am proud of all we have been through as a group, not only this season, but in general on the Xfinity side. I am excited to get back to a place that we have a lot of history at -- a place that I feel like we have been building on as an organization. Hopefully leave these guys on the Xfinity side a package that they can go and build off of for 2024. Hopefully we can leave our mark and go have a good time.” - Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway