NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Champions to Be Crowned at Phoenix Raceway This Weekend on Nbc, USA Network and Peacock

NBC Sports presents the 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series championship races from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this weekend, as NASCAR champions will be crowned across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

The NASCAR Cup Series title race will be presented Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET. Below are the Championship 4 drivers vying for the Cup Series title:

Christopher Bell : the lone returning driver from last year’s Championship 4, Bell has won twice this season, including a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Round of 8;

Ryan Blaney : Blaney earned his first title shot following five appearances in the Round of 8 with a victory at Martinsville Speedway last week, punctuating a run of two wins and four top 10s in the last five weeks;

William Byron : Byron can lean on recent success at Phoenix Raceway, winning there this past March after surging past Larson in overtime in one of his series-leading six victories in 2023;

Kyle Larson: the only driver of the Championship 4 to have won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship (2021), Larson boasts four wins and 14 top fives this season, including a pair of wins in the Playoffs.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP & XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and Countdown to Green will begin pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship will be presented this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series Championship 4 drivers are Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemecheck, and Cole Custer.

This weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series editions of Countdown to Green will include:

Interviews with all Championship 4 drivers in the Cup and Xfinity Series;

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. voicing the opening tease for the Xfinity Series Championship Race and 1999 Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett voicing the opening tease for the Cup Series Championship race;

Feature on 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick , who is retiring following this weekend’s race. The piece looks back at Harvick’s illustrious career and the special moments he’s been able to share with his wife and two children;

NBC Sports’ NASCAR studio analysts go off the beaten path to take a unique look at their favorite moments of the 2023 season;

A celebration of the best championship moments in NASCAR history as the sport concludes its 75th season.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Burton, Letarte and Allen will call the Xfinity Series Championship.

In addition, Earnhardt Jr., Burton, Letarte and Allen will have a media availability at the NASCAR Championship 4 media day at Phoenix Raceway on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters throughout the weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box throughout the weekend.

Earnhardt Jr. (2003, 2004, 2015), Burton (2000, 2001), and Jarrett (1997) own Cup Series victories at Phoenix.

NBCSports.com Nate Ryan and Dustin Long will surround Championship Weekend with comprehensive coverage from Phoenix, including Long’s story to lead his upcoming Friday 5 column about the shared paths of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who both share dirt racing backgrounds and spent time with the same midget team based in Indiana.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Nov. 3 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice USA Network 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 4:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 9:30 p.m. Sun., Nov. 5 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 7 p.m.

